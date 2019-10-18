Friday night’s matchup between Scotlandville’s high-powered offense and Central’s defense was a push in the first half.
But the Wildcats flexed their muscles after that.
Central held Scotlandville’s offense scoreless after halftime and used Andrew Medine’s 25-yard field goal with 5:38 left to play to take a 30-27 win over the Hornets in a key District 4-5A game.
Central (7-0, 2-0) entered the game having held opponents to seven points a game, and held Scotlandville (5-2, 0-2) well below its average of 50 points.
“Scotlandville has a dynamic, fire-powered offense,” Central coach Sid Edwards said. “For our defense to shut them out the entire second half, I don’t know if I have words. It was incredible.”
Central led 21-20 at halftime and stretched the lead to 27-20 on Jonathan Swift’s 3-yard run in the third quarter. After holding Scotlandville on downs, Central was ready to increase its lead, but Scotlandville’s Bryce Cage stripped Swift of the ball near the SHS goal and returned it 97 yards for a touchdown to tie the score.
Each team had another possession before Central reached the SHS 1 before settling for Medine’s field goal.
Scotlandville had two last chances to score.
The Hornets stalled at midfield following Medine’s field goal. They got the ball back at their own 5 with 1:16 left, and were only able to move to the Scotlandville 45-yard line before time ran out.
Central’s Isiah Rankins had 126 yards rushing while Sam Kenerson completed 6 of 12 passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns. Swift rushed for 22 yards and two TDs, one of which was set up by his 50-yard halfback pass.
Scotlandville started ninth-grader C’Zavian Teasett in place of Jesse Craig, and Teasett was 10 of 23 for 115 yards and a TD. Chance Williams carried 21 times for 119 yards and a TD, and Marlon Gunn rushed 11 times for 111 yards and a score.
Central took a 21-20 halftime lead after Scotlandville flirted with taking a two-score lead.
The Hornets led 20-14 after Chance Williams’ 2-yard touchdown run with 4:40 left in the half. Central fumbled away the ensuing kickoff to give the Hornets possession at the CHS 26, but Scotlandville was unable to move.
The Hornets turned the ball over on downs at the CHS 33.
From there, Central used eight plays to pick up a go-ahead TD that didn’t appear likely after Kenerson was sacked at the SHS 36 with six seconds left. On the next play, Kenerson threw to the end zone where Josiah Rankins outjumped three Hornets to pull in the touchdown pass.
Scotlandville went 67 yards with the game’s opening kickoff to take a 7-0 lead. Teasett connected with Sylvester Bouligny from 29 yards out for the score.
Central responded with two touchdowns before the end of the first quarter. Kenerson passed to Rankins for a 71-yard catch-and-run. After forcing a short Scotlandville punt, the Wildcats got a 15-yard run from Jonathan Swift to take a 14-7 lead.
Marlon Gunn’s 68-yard run early in the second quarter brought Scotlandville into a tie at 14-14.