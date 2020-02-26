BR.bruslybasketball.011520.06.jpg
Brusly’s boys basketball head basketball coach Kirby Loupe coaches against Central Catholic during the match up held at Brusly High on Tuesday night.

 STAFF PHOTO BY APRIL BUFFINGTON

Friday’s games

Class 5A

Bidistrict

(24) Central Lafourche (17-13) at (9) Walker (21-7), 6:30 p.m.

(28) Live Oak (13-15) at (5) Lafayette (24-4), 6:30 p.m.

(21) Woodlawn-Baton Rouge (24-10) at (12) Zachary (24-9), 7 p.m.

(20) Parkway (19-11) at (13) East Ascension (22-8), 7 p.m.

(19) St. Amant (21-10) at (14) West Monroe (21-8), 6:30 p.m.

(18) Central (19-8) at (15) Southwood-Shreveport (21-8), 6:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Bidistrict

(19) Washington-Marion (15-10) at (14) Plaquemine (22-10), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Bidistrict

(29) Jewel Sumner (12-12) at (4) Brusly (25-5), 7 p.m.

(30) Jennings (9-16) at (3) Madison Prep (24-7), 7 p.m.

(22) Donaldsonville (15-16) at (11) Sophie B. Wright (19-10), 7 p.m.

(18) Baker (17-13) at (15) Northwest (22-10), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Bidistrict

(32) Delcambre (16-16) at (1) Port Allen (25-6), 7 p.m.

(28) French Settlement (16-16) at (5) Franklin (23-8), 7 p.m.

(20) Ferriday (11-11) at (13) East Feliciana (17-12), 7 p.m.

(26) South Plaquemines (12-15) at (7) Doyle (23-7), 6 p.m. at Doyle Elementary

Class 1A

Bidistrict

(25) Sicily Island (4-21) at (8) White Castle (13-10), 6:30 p.m.

(27) East Beauregard (5-21) at (6) East Iberville (18-9), 6:30 p.m.

Class B

Bidistrict

(17) Florien (16-16) at (16) Holden (16-15), 6 p.m.

(30) Maurepas (0-30) at (3) Hathaway (30-5), 6 p.m.

Select

Next week's regional/quarterfinal games

Division I

Regional

(1) Scotlandville (31-3) BYE

(3) Catholic-BR (29-4) BYE

(10) John Curtis (9-19) at (7) McKinley (21-12), 6 p.m. Monday

Division II

Regional

(9) Thomas Jefferson (19-11) at (8) St. Michael (18-13), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

(13) Lusher Charter (8-20) at (4) Lee (22-9), 6 p.m. Tuesday

(10) Loyola (14-18) at (7) Parkview Baptist (20-8), 5 p.m. Tuesday

(15) Ben Franklin (11-12) at (2) University (26-6), 6 p.m. Tuesday

Division III

Regional

(1) Dunham (19-10) BYE

(13) Cristo Rey (7-20) at (4) Menard (23-10)

(14) Pope John Paul II (5-25) at (3) Episcopal (24-7), 6:30 p.m. Monday

Division IV

Regional

(12) St. Frederick (21-9) at (5) Southern Lab (18-13), TENTATIVE, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Seymour Gym at Southern University

(10) Ascension Catholic (17-13) at (7) Metairie Park Country Day (11-12), 7 p.m. Tuesday

(15) St. John (13-19) at (2) Hamilton Christian (24-7), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Division V

Regional

(1) Jehovah-Jireh (25-18) BYE

(12) Baton Rouge International (0-3) at (5) Northside Christian (15-14)

(3) Family Christian (25-17) BYE

(2) Runnels (16-23) BYE

