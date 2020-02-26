Nonselect
Friday’s games
Class 5A
Bidistrict
(24) Central Lafourche (17-13) at (9) Walker (21-7), 6:30 p.m.
(28) Live Oak (13-15) at (5) Lafayette (24-4), 6:30 p.m.
(21) Woodlawn-Baton Rouge (24-10) at (12) Zachary (24-9), 7 p.m.
(20) Parkway (19-11) at (13) East Ascension (22-8), 7 p.m.
(19) St. Amant (21-10) at (14) West Monroe (21-8), 6:30 p.m.
(18) Central (19-8) at (15) Southwood-Shreveport (21-8), 6:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Bidistrict
(19) Washington-Marion (15-10) at (14) Plaquemine (22-10), 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Bidistrict
(29) Jewel Sumner (12-12) at (4) Brusly (25-5), 7 p.m.
(30) Jennings (9-16) at (3) Madison Prep (24-7), 7 p.m.
(22) Donaldsonville (15-16) at (11) Sophie B. Wright (19-10), 7 p.m.
(18) Baker (17-13) at (15) Northwest (22-10), 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Bidistrict
(32) Delcambre (16-16) at (1) Port Allen (25-6), 7 p.m.
(28) French Settlement (16-16) at (5) Franklin (23-8), 7 p.m.
(20) Ferriday (11-11) at (13) East Feliciana (17-12), 7 p.m.
(26) South Plaquemines (12-15) at (7) Doyle (23-7), 6 p.m. at Doyle Elementary
Class 1A
Bidistrict
(25) Sicily Island (4-21) at (8) White Castle (13-10), 6:30 p.m.
(27) East Beauregard (5-21) at (6) East Iberville (18-9), 6:30 p.m.
Class B
Bidistrict
(17) Florien (16-16) at (16) Holden (16-15), 6 p.m.
(30) Maurepas (0-30) at (3) Hathaway (30-5), 6 p.m.
Select
Next week's regional/quarterfinal games
Division I
Regional
(1) Scotlandville (31-3) BYE
(3) Catholic-BR (29-4) BYE
(10) John Curtis (9-19) at (7) McKinley (21-12), 6 p.m. Monday
Division II
Regional
(9) Thomas Jefferson (19-11) at (8) St. Michael (18-13), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
(13) Lusher Charter (8-20) at (4) Lee (22-9), 6 p.m. Tuesday
(10) Loyola (14-18) at (7) Parkview Baptist (20-8), 5 p.m. Tuesday
(15) Ben Franklin (11-12) at (2) University (26-6), 6 p.m. Tuesday
Division III
Regional
(1) Dunham (19-10) BYE
(13) Cristo Rey (7-20) at (4) Menard (23-10)
(14) Pope John Paul II (5-25) at (3) Episcopal (24-7), 6:30 p.m. Monday
Division IV
Regional
(12) St. Frederick (21-9) at (5) Southern Lab (18-13), TENTATIVE, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Seymour Gym at Southern University
(10) Ascension Catholic (17-13) at (7) Metairie Park Country Day (11-12), 7 p.m. Tuesday
(15) St. John (13-19) at (2) Hamilton Christian (24-7), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Division V
Regional
(1) Jehovah-Jireh (25-18) BYE
(12) Baton Rouge International (0-3) at (5) Northside Christian (15-14)
(3) Family Christian (25-17) BYE
(2) Runnels (16-23) BYE