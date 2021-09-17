Practice makes perfect is a great cliché, but it can be tough to execute on a football field. Unless you’re Madison Prep.
“We watched film and practiced what to do all week,” Madison Prep quarterback Zeon Chriss said. “By the time we got to the game, it was second nature. We did what came naturally.”
Chriss threw a touchdown pass on the Chargers’ first play from scrimmage, setting the tone for fourth-ranked Madison Prep to run away with a 42-3 victory over Parkview Baptist in a District 7-3A game played Friday night at Parkview.
The Chargers (3-0, 1-0) opted to move their 7-3A home opener from Memorial Stadium to Parkview over concerns about rain and sloppy field conditions. Rain pelted the Parkview campus and its artificial turf field until an hour before the game.
Another storm developed minutes after the opening kickoff, courtesy of the Chargers. Parkview (0-3, 0-2) fumbled on the game’s second scrimmage play and Madison Prep's Cameron Coleman recovered.
Chriss wasted no time and tossed a 29-yard scoring pass to Semaj Pierre on the first scrimmage play.
“There were things we saw on film,” Madison Prep coach Landry Williams said. “When we saw the (defensive) alignment on the first play, there was no question we were going for it.”
Chriss, a UL commitment, completed 9 of 16 first-half passes for 178 yards and three touchdowns as Madison Prep scored at will. The Chargers built a 35-3 halftime lead. Chriss watched Tylon Johnson from the bench in the second half.
Tony Lewis added 74 yards on 13 carries for Madison Prep, while Pierre had three catches for 84 yards. Jeremiah Deverteuil led Parkview with 71 yards on 16 carries.
Madison Prep’s Markeis Battiste recovered another Parkview fumble on an attempted punt after the first TD. This time, Tylon Kent scored on a 1-yard run to make it 14-0 with 8:37 to go in the first quarter.
A 39-yard field goal by Canon Cervantes got Parkview on the scoreboard late in the first quarter, but the Chargers more than doubled their lead in the second quarter.
Chriss ran for one TD and threw two more scoring passes before halftime, including a 24-yarder that Treylan James hauled in near the back corner of the end zone.
“I’ve watched him (Chriss) for three years and each year he has gotten bigger, stronger and better,” Parkview coach Stefan LeFors said. “I’m always a fan of his unless they are playing us.
“We put ourselves in a hole early with fumbles and other mistakes. It’s one thing to get beat physically, but when you drop the ball and make fundamental mistakes it makes an uphill climb even harder.”