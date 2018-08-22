Here's an in-depth preview of the 2018 high school football season for District 6-3A.
District 7-2A
Friendship Capitol
Coach: Dorsett Buckels
2017: 0-10
PROJECTED OFFENSIVE STARTERS
QB Colby Tucker (5-9, 145), RB Keishun Taylor (5-10, 180), *SE Diyon Woods (5-9, 155), SE Bryan Foley (5-8, 150), *SE Kastopha Hankton (5-10 157, So.), *SE Romell Jones (5-10, 160, So.), *OT Zarion Anderson (6-3, 235), C Johnell Johnson (5-8, 160, So.), OG James Edwards (6-1, 270, Sr.), *OT Serente Cosey (6-3, 280, Jr.), OG Jacoby Bell (5-9, 390, Jr.)
PROJECTED DEFENSIVE STARTERS
*DE Zarion Anderson (6-3, 230, Sr.), *DT Kameron Hicks (5-9, 256, Sr.), DT James Edwards (6-1, 270, Sr.), DE Gervonte Taplin (6-1, 180, Jr.), LB Andrew Robertson (5-10, 190, Jr.), *LB Darrenn Thomas (5-9, 170, Sr.), DB Da'Vion Davis (5-9, 160, So.), DB LaRay Shelton (5-11, 165, Jr.), *DB Romell Jones (5-10, 160, So.), DB Dane Johnson (6-1,165, Jr.), *DB Kastopha Hankton (5-10, 175, Jr.)
*-- denotes returning starters
SEASON FORECAST
There is nowhere to go but up for Capitol, which was winless last season, and has only won four regular season games in the last four seasons combined. Ten starters, five on each side, return. The Lions look to reverse their fortunes with new head coach Dorsett Buckels.
BIGGEST STRENGTHS
A former LSU linebacker, Buckels and his ability to change his team’s mindset will be a key factor. His goal of instilling a winning attitude will help as the Lions work to be more competitive in district play.
The Church Academy
Coach: Marcus Randall (22-4)
2017: 1-9
PROJECTED OFFENSIVE STARTERS
QB Malik Kelly, OL Jordan Carroll, OL Kelvin Smith, OL Joshua Clark, OL Cole Martin, OL Kyle Martinez, WR Darrell Vessell, WR Michael Kennedy, TE Caleb Kibodi, RB CJ Golden, RB Braylen Titus
PROJECTED DEFENSIVE STARTERS
DL Kelvin Smith, DL Joshua Clark, DL Jordan Carroll, DL Cole Martin, LB Caleb Kibodi, LB Andre Haynes, LB Kyle Martinez, DB Christian Williams, DB Trent Abbott, DB Darrell Vessell, DB Michael Kennedy
*-- denotes returning starters
SEASON FORECAST
Former Southern Lab head coach Marcus Randall was hired by The Church Academy in May. Randall and the Crusaders must shore up both sides of the ball for a program that was outscored by an average score of 43-10 last season. The Crusaders play eight teams who made last year’s LHSAA playoffs.
BIGGEST STRENGTHS
The return of senior quarterback Malik Kelly and improvement on defense are expected to be the bright spots. If this happens, the Crusaders will have a chance to improve on last season’s one-win campaign.
Dunham
Coach: Neil Weiner (94-53)
2017: 8-1
PROJECTED OFFENSIVE STARTERS
LT CJ Falgoust (6-4, 250, Sr.), LG Camden Holmes (6-1, 200, So.), C Jarrett Fontenot (6-1, 215, Jr.), RG Cobin Leindecker (5-9, 220, Jr.), RT Grant Rabel (6-2, 220, Sr.), TE Rhett Guidry (6-5, 195, Jr.), WR Nicholas Cambias (6-2, 175, Sr.), WR Derek Stingley Jr. (6-1, 195, Sr.), WR Devin Taylor (5-8, 155, Jr.), RB Treylan Mouton (5-11, 190, Jr.), QB Reed Godbery (5-10, 170, Sr.)
PROJECTED DEFENSIVE STARTERS
DE CJ Falgoust (6-4, 250, Sr.), DT BJ Lewis (5-11, 180, Sr.), DT Grant Rabel (6-2, 220, Sr.), DE Rhett Guidry (6-5, 195, Jr.), LB Cobin Leindecker (5-9, 220, Jr.), LB Connor Bown (5-8, 175, Sr.), LB Kalante' Wilson (5-7, 155, Fr.), DB Isaiah Arceneaux (5-9, 165, Jr.), Cruz Bridges (5-9, 165, Jr.), DB Jordan Roberson (6-0, 180, Sr.), DB Derek Stingley Jr. (6-1, 195, Sr.)
*-- denotes returning starters
SEASON FORECAST
Defending district champion Dunham must replace linemen Shelby Hanks, Tyler Johnson and Thomas Brinson, as well as quarterback Mike Williams, who signed with the University of Texas. LSU commitment Derek Stingley will be used on offense, defense and special teams for the Tigers, who have enough talent to make another deep run in Division II.
BIGGEST STRENGTHS
With new starters on the defensive line, Dunham will look to ease pressure on its defense with a capable offense. Senior Reed Godbery brings leadership and poise to the quarterback position while senior running back Treylan Mouton is back after a productive junior season.
East Feliciana
Coach: Cedric Anderson (73-44)
2017: 6-6
PROJECTED OFFENSIVE STARTERS
*QB Caleb Anderson (6-2, 180, Jr.), *RB D'Andre Patin (5-9, 170, Sr.), *OG Cordarius Wright (6-1, 300, Jr.), OG Jontrellius Goudeau (6-0, 250, Sr.), OT Javontae Barnes (6-1, 255, Sr.), OT Shannon Hollins (6-3, 270), TE Braden Bankston (6-1, 260, Sr.), SE Richard Davis (6-1, 165, Sr.), C Julius McCoy (6-1, 250, Sr.)/Shemar Nelson (6-0, 215, Sr.), SE Rodney White (5-11, 170, Jr.), RB Rodriguez London (5-11, 190, So.)
PROJECTED DEFENSIVE STARTERS
*DE Javontae Barnes (6-1, 255, Sr.), DT Braden Bankston (6-2, 260, Jr.), DT Cordarius Wright (6-1, 300, Jr.), LB Rodriguez London (5-11, 190, So.), LB Antoine Johnson (5-10, 195), DB Richard Davis Jr. (6-1, 165, Sr.), DB Nathan Sullivan (5-9, 170, Jr.), DB Caleb Anderson (6-2, 180, Jr.), DB Rodney White (5-11, 170), LB Shemar Nelson (5-11, 215, Jr.)
*-- denotes returning starters
SEASON FORECAST
East Feliciana only returns four starters, three on offense and one on defense. The Tigers regular season schedule will be a gauntlet of playoff teams, but it could prepare them to make noise in the playoffs, as they did last season, when they gave second-seeded Ferriday all it wanted in a second- round loss.
BIGGEST STRENGTHS
East Feliciana is set in the offensive backfield with the return of junior quarterback Caleb Anderson (1,242 yards passing, 17 TDs, 5 rushing TDs) and senior running back D’Andre Patin (874 yards rushing, 12 TDs). Senior guard Cordarius Wright returns on the line.
Episcopal
Coach: Travis Bourgeois (123-75)
2017: 9-3
PROJECTED OFFENSIVE STARTERS
T Evan Meek (So.), G Grant Curry (Sr.), *C Griff Strain (Jr.), G Dillon Kong (So.), T Ethan Massengale (Sr.), Wr Peyton Pontiff (So.), WR Oliver Jack (So.), WR Brandan Garrido (Sr.), WR Thomas Abadie (So.), *RB Austin Jemison (Sr.), QB Cruz Crawford
PROJECTED DEFENSIVE STARTERS
DE Ethan Massengale (Sr.), *NG Alex Wilson (Jr.), *DE Jamieson Bell (Jr.), *LB Ethan Amedee (Jr.), LB Oliver Jack (So.), LB Lane Grisby (Jr.), LB Grant Coffman (Jr.), *S Brandan Garrido (Sr.), DB Kirk Singletary (Sr.), DB Thomas Abadie (So.)
*-- denotes returning starters
SEASON FORECAST
Episcopal must replace nine offensive and six defensive starters. Gone are quarterback Kade Edenfield (900 yards passing), running back Caden Dickinson (1,200 yards rushing), defensive back Cameron Dumas (8 interceptions) and linebacker Howell Eglin (42 tackles).
BIGGEST STRENGTHS
The Knights will need their upperclassmen to lead a team that is inexperienced overall. Running back Austin Jemison (800 yards, 8 TDs) and center Griff Strain anchor the offense. The defense will count on linemen Alex Wilson and Jamieson Bell, linebacker Ethan Amedee and safety Brandan Garrido.
Northeast
Coach: David Masterson (110-116)
2017: 8-4
PROJECTED OFFENSIVE STARTERS
*WR Jascent Scott (6-2, 175, Sr.), TE William Walker (6-1, 205, Sr.), *WR Johnny Selders (6-2, 205, Sr.), C Riley Bernard (5-10, 190, So.), G Earnest Matthews (5-10, 170, So.), G Tarius Morgan (5-10, 185, So.), T Christian Snowden (6-0, 240, Sr.), T Brendan McKenzie (6-1, 255, So.), RB Deontae Fisher (5-8, 140, Jr.), RB Elijah Williams (5-10, 175, Sr.), *QB Ryshaun Steel (6-2, 210, Sr.)
PROJECTED DEFENSIVE STARTERS
DE Trevor Stovall (6-2, 190, Jr.), DE Trevion Bonaventure (6-3, 210, Jr.), *DT William Walker (6-1, 205, Sr.), DT Christian Snowden (6-0, 240, Sr.), *Lb Quoshane Kelly (6-1, 205, Sr.), Lb Keilan Harrell (5-9, 175, Jr.), *LB Samuel Pryer (6-0, 215, Sr.), *DB Elijah Williams (5-10, 175, Sr.), *DB Jacoby Junis (5-8, 160, Sr.), DB Darren Taylor (5-11, 165, So.), DB Jascent Scott (6-2, 170, Sr.)
*-- denotes returning starters
SEASON FORECAST
Defense will be a key for the Vikings, who return five starters, and several well-seasoned backups from last year. All-district defensive end Quoshane Kelly will move to linebacker. A Class 3A quarterfinalist last season, Northeast returns enough talent to challenge for the district title.
BIGGEST STRENGTHS
After losing two starting running backs, Greg Whitley and Curtis Keaton, who each rushed for more than 1,000 yards, the Northeast offense will lean on three seniors -- quarterback Ryshaun Steele, all-state wide receiver Jascent Scott (28 yards per catch, 16 TDs), and second team all-state tight end Johnny Selders.
Port Allen
Coach: Don Gibson (34-78)
2017: 3-8
PROJECTED OFFENSIVE STARTERS
OT Traevon Scott (6-2, 245, Sr.), OT TJ Shepherd (6-1, 205, Sr.), C Thomas Shepherd (5-11, 225, Jr.), G Justin Lewis (6-2, 330, Jr.), G Samahad Watson (6-0, 240, So.), RB Ed Wilson (6-0, 180, Jr.), WR Lakelvin Batiste (5-9, 160, Jr.), WR Marcus Joseph (5-10, 155, Jr.), WR Mekyle Franklin (5-10, 160, So.), WR Darius Jarrett (6-1, 165, So.), QB Jacoby Howard (5-9, 145, So.)/Jeremiah Dehon (6-0, 155, Fr.)
PROJECTED DEFENSIVE STARTERS
DE Traevon Scott (6-2, 245, Sr.), LB TJ Shepherd (6-1, 205, Sr.), DE Thomas Shepherd (5-11, 225, Jr.), LB Jordan Antoine (6-0, 210, Fr.), DE Samahad Watson (6-0, 240, So.), CB Ed Wilson (6-0, 180, Jr.), LB Leroy Depluche (5-10, 190, So.), FS Mekyle Franklin (5-10, 160, So.), S Keshawn Henderson (6-0, 175, Jr.), CB Jacoby Howard (5-9, 145, So.), S Colby Credeur (5-10, 160, So.)
*-- denotes returning starters
SEASON FORECAST
The Pelicans must replace quarterback Harold Jones and leading rusher Norrise Cummings if they want to realize the potential shown in a regular season win over Class 3A quarterfinalist Northeast, a win that was later ruled a forfeit due to Port Allen using an ineligible player.
BIGGEST STRENGTHS
With only three seniors on the roster, the Pelicans are inexperienced but have a high ceiling. They hope a strong running game will give its players time to grow before district play begins in week.
FORECAST
Defending champion Dunham and Northeast have the best combination of returning experience and talent, and should battle for the district title. Last season’s district runner-up, Episcopal, is a question mark as it looks to replace 15 starters, but will quickly find out where it stands with a district-opening game at Northeast. Overall, the nod goes to Dunham and do-it-all athlete Derek Stingley to win a second consecutive title.
1, Dunham. 2, Episcopal. 3, Northeast. 4, East Feliciana. 5, Port Allen. 6, The Church Academy. 7, Friendship Capitol.
TOP PLAYERS
Derek Stingley, WR/DB, Dunham: Rated by most publications as the top cornerback prospect in the nation, Stingley will be used on offense, defense and special teams. The LSU commitment also will play a key role on offense for the Tigers.
Jascent Scott, WR, Northeast: A big play threat every time he touches the ball, Scott will be counted on for production after the Vikings graduated their top two running backs. A first team all-district and all-metro selection as a junior, Scott had 29 receptions for 801 yards and 15 TDs.
Cordarius Wright, OL, East Feliciana: The only sophomore on last year’s all-district first team, Wright helped pave the way for a pair of all-district teammates; running back D’Andre Patin and quarterback Caleb Anderson.
TOP GAMES
Sept. 21 – Episcopal at Northeast
Oct. 19 – Northeast at Dunham
Nov. 2 – Dunham at Episcopal
BEST RIVALRY
Dunham vs. Episcopal. This will be the fourth consecutive year and seventh in the last 10 that Dunham and Episcopal play the last week of the season. Dunham has taken three of the last four meetings after Episcopal had won four straight.
BY THE NUMBERS
4.3
Derek Stingley’s 40-yard dash time.
10
The number of consecutive years Episcopal has qualified for the LHSAA playoffs.
27.6
The average yards per catch last season for Northeast’s Jascent Scott.
24-2
The combined district record of Episcopal and Dunham the past three years prior to their season finale.
Schedules
Friendship Capitol
Aug. 30 Glen Oaks
Sept. 6 McKinley
Sept. 13 East Iberville
Sept. 21 at East Feliciana*
Sept. 28 at Episcopal*
Oct. 4 at Northeast*
Oct. 12 Dunham*
Oct. 19 at The Church Academy*
Oct. 26 Port Allen*
Nov. 2 at Jewel Sumner
Dunham
Aug. 31 at Central
Sept. 7 at Baker
Sept. 13 St. Michael
Sept. 21 Port Allen*
Sept. 28 at The Church Academy*
Oct. 5 East Feliciana*
Oct. 12 at Capitol*
Oct. 19 Northeast*
Open date
Nov. 2 at Episcopal*
East Feliciana
Aug. 31 at West Feliciana
Sept. 7 at St. Helena
Sept. 14 at Kentwood
Sept. 21 Capitol*
Sept. 28 at Jewel Sumner
Oct. 5 at Dunham*
Oct. 12 The Church Academy*
Oct. 19 at Port Allen*
Oct. 26 Episcopal*
Nov. 2 Northeast*
Episcopal
Aug. 31 at St. Michael
Sept. 7 St. Thomas Aquinas
Sept. 14 Metairie Park Country Day
Sept. 21 at Northeast*
Sept. 28 Capitol*
Oct. 5 at The Church Academy*
Oct. 11 Port Allen*
Oct. 19 at Baker
Oct. 26 at East Feliciana*
Nov. 2 Dunham*
Northeast
Aug. 31 Baker
Sept. 7 at Belaire
Sept. 14 at Livonia
Sept. 21 Episcopal*
Sept. 28 at Port Allen*
Oct. 4 Capitol*
Open date
Oct. 19 at Dunham*
Oct. 26 The Church Academy
Nov. 2 at East Feliciana*
Port Allen
Aug. 31 Brusly
Sept. 7 at Plaquemine
Sept. 14 at Donaldsonville
Sept. 21 at Dunham*
Sept. 28 Northeast*
Oct. 5 Loranger
Oct. 11 at Episcopal*
Oct. 19 East Feliciana*
Oct. 26 at Capitol*
Nov. 2 The Church Academy*
The Church Academy
Aug. 31 St. Thomas Aquinas
Sept. 7 at Covenant Christian
Sept. 14 Cohen College Prep
Sept. 21 Archbishop Hannan
Sept. 28 Dunham*
Oct. 5 Episcopal*
Oct. 12 at East Feliciana*
Oct. 19 Capitol*
Oct. 26 at Northeast*
Nov. 2 at Port Allen*
*--denotes district games