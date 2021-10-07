Episcopal used their deep arsenal of offensive weapons and a stingy defense to claim an easy 42-0 win over Capitol in the Class 8-2A opener for both teams Thursday night at Episcopal.
Senior back Thomas D’Armond scored three touchdowns and Episcopal (5-0, 1-0) racked up 412 of total offense — 303 on the ground — and the defense recorded six sacks as they smothered the Capitol (4-2, 0-1) offense and held the Lions to 72 yards.
Dylan Johnson led the Lions with 45 yards rushing.
How it was won
After scoring first on a 13-yard run by Cooper Braud with 3:29 remaining in the first quarter, the Episcopal running game wore down the Capitol defense in the second quarter and scored 21 points to take an insurmountable 28-0 halftime lead. In doing so, the Knights showcased their wealth of offensive skill players.
On the first possession of the second quarter, D’Armond capped an eight-play drive with a 3-yard touchdown run to put the Knights up 14-0.
After a Lion punt gave Episcopal the ball at their own 48, the Knights needed just four plays to score again. Lining up at quarterback at the Lion 32, Braud had the snap from center elude him. He scrambled to pick up the loose ball, evaded rushers, and flung a pass to D’Armond, who was open behind the defense and scored easily.
Ethan Carmouche got in on the action and capped the first-half scoring with a 4-yard run.
Player of the game
D’Armond, Episcopal: Among a group of Knights who were effective, D’Armond stood out. The versatile back rushed seven times for 48 yards and a score and caught five passes for 86 yards and two more touchdowns.
They said it
Episcopal coach Travis Bourgeois: “Capitol did a good job of getting us off the field a couple times in the first quarter, but our defense kept them in check and our special teams gave us good field position and we got rolling in the second quarter. We wanted to throw the ball tonight. We weren’t as successful as we wanted to be, but we had a little success and it is something we want to continue to improve on”
Capitol coach Corey Brownfield: “We played a very well-coached team tonight. We’ve got a lot of work to do. We have had a lot of weeks off (games canceled due to Covid) and a lot of injuries. We have to go back to the drawing board. When we play these types of games, there are no excuses but you can use these games to get better”
Notable
- Episcopal beat Capitol for the 12th straight time. The last Capitol win in the series was 48-12 in 2009.
- Episcopal has now won 9 straight district games, dating back to a loss to Dunham in 2019.