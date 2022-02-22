In terms of symbolism, the number four represents self-expression and self-fulfillment. Four local teams set for semifinal games at the Ochsner/LHSAA Select Girls Basketball tournament will take both ideas and try to build on them.
Division III Episcopal and three Division I teams — McKinley, Scotlandville and St. Joseph’s Academy — look to make the title-game dreams come true on Wednesday.
“This is the third year in a row we have made it to the semifinals,” Episcopal coach Taylor Wharton said. “We’ve studied film and talked a lot about taking that next step. This is something this group wants very badly.”
The second-seeded Knights (21-6) meet No. 3 Newman (23-3) in their Division III final set for 3:45 p.m. at the Alario Center. The two Division I semifinals offer a guarantee of one team in the final.
District 5-5A rivals meet when seventh-seeded St. Joseph’s Academy (18-10), a No. 7 seed, plays No. 3 McKinley (18-9) at 8 p.m. Fifth-seeded Scotlandville (18-10) meets top-seeded John Curtis (19-5) in the other semifinal at 6:15 p.m.
“Was I surprised that St. Joseph’s upset Dominican? No, I really was not,” McKinley coach Krystal Flowers said. “Coach (Tim) Waller has done such a good job with those girls and that program.
“They have continued to get better all year. There are some adjustments we going to make based on the time we played them in district. We're excited to get this chance.”
McKinley beat SJA 58-54 when the teams met in 5-5A play. The Panthers have won five of their last six games.
Though Scotlandville is in the semifinals for a second straight year, some parameters have changed with first-year coach Ricky Williams.
“It took time for us to come together and for them to understand what I want them to do,” Williams said. “We are more balanced now, which makes us better. I know John Curtis is the defending champion and is very good, but we look forward to the challenge.”
Extra points
LSU commitment Izzy Besselman averages 20 points per game to lead Episcopal and is both an inside and outside threat.
The same is true for McKinley’s Tyreona Sibley, who averages just over 20 points a game and also had 14 rebounds in the Panthers’ quarterfinal win over Chapelle.
Kalyn Williams (14 points a game) and Kamiera McDonald (13 ppg) lead Scotlandville’s balanced attack.
Also of note, John Curtis coach Temeka Johnson is a former LSU player who coached one season at McKinley.