NEW ROADS — Catholic High-Pointe Coupee made certain the outcome of the Week 10 game would bear no similarities to last year’s regular-season finale.
A loss last year to Opelousas Catholic forced the Hornets to settle for runner-up, but CHSPC dominated early and captured its second District 5-1A title in three years after a 30-6 win over St. Edmund.
CHSPC ended the season undefeated in district and 8-2 overall. St. Edmund, the 5-1A runner-up, closed its regular season 6-4 and 3-2 in district.
Junior Matthew Langlois remained a potent weapon in the Hornets' offensive arsenal. He led a 313-yard ground attack with 11 carries for 130 yards and three touchdowns.
“My offensive line went down in the trenches and did everything they could to win this game,” he said. “We wanted to come out here and show how physical we were, and that’s what we did tonight.”
He found an opening up the middle and broke loose for a 46-yard touchdown on an eight-play drive the Hornets began at their own five-yard line. Carries by Nick Carriere, Collin Grezaffi and Micah Cifreo set up the score with 7:17 left in the half.
Langlois used the same approach for a 22-yard run that put the Hornets ahead 23-6 on the opening drive of the second half.
A 25-yard run by Carriere put CHSPC in Blue Jay territory late in the third quarter to pave the way for a 12-yard Langlois TD with 10:09 left in the game.
St. Edmund took the opening possession near midfield, but a sack by Langlois forced a fourth-and-long and gave CHSPC possession at the Blue Jay 43. The Hornets scored two plays later on a Collin Grezaffi 16-yard run four minutes into the game.
St. Edmund quarterback Henry Brown pulled off a savvy double reverse that led to a 24-yard pass completion to Kieran Davis. The trick play put the Blue Jays at the Hornets' 4-yard line and inside the 1 off a carry by Payton Marcantel, but the Hornets squashed the drive and took over on downs at their own 5.
“They had some good trickery, and they were very hardnosed and well-coached,” Hornet coach David Simoneaux said. “I can’t say enough about our offensive line, led by seniors Reed Lambert, Brandon Riddle, Luke Torres and J.T. Beatty — all were phenomenal.”
The fallout on the opening drive took some air out of the Blue Jay offense, coach Jim Shiver said.
The inability to stop Langlois did not help matters either.
“He’s only a junior and one of the best in district,” Shiver said. “We’re a young team this year, we’ve had some good showings and now we’ll see what we can do in the playoffs.”