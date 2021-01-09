The Dunham School will be without star guard Carlos Stewart indefinitely because of an injury suffered during a tournament game at Riverside Academy Friday.
The 6-foot-2 Stewart injured a knee injury during a tourney semifinal game against St. Thomas More.
Dunham coach Jonathan Pixley said Stewart, a Santa Clara signee, was undergoing tests and is scheduled to see another doctor Monday.
“All we can do right now is wait, and we are hoping for the best,” Pixley said.
Stewart was averaging 34.2 points per game for the Tigers this season. He led the Tigers to the Division III title last spring and earned both LSWA Class 2A all-state and All-Metro honors.
Chargers sidelined
Madison Prep has joined the list of local teams to lose games because of a COVID-19 quarantine. The Class 3A Chargers (5-2) were scheduled to play Walker last Tuesday. WHS added a game with Capitol to fill the void.
Madison Prep coach Jeff Jones said he had one player test positive. The Chargers are scheduled to come back from quarantine Friday. They travel to New Orleans to play L.B. Landry in the Martin Luther King Classic.
Raining 3-pointers
Doyle’s Landon Turner scored 37 points, including 10 3-pointers in a 95-62 victory over host Logansport in the Logansport tournament Friday night.
Turner, who hit seven 3-pointers in the first half, was not the whole long-range show. The Class 2A Tigers finished with 17 3-pointers.