The non-district volleyball match between Parkview Baptist and Dutchtown on Tuesday was a battle of wills in the early-going before the Eagles asserted themselves in a 3-0 win.
Parkview fought off three game points in a marathon opening set and eventually took it 30-28. A veteran squad that brought back all of its starters from last season, the Eagles (8-1) won the next two games by scores of 25-17 and 26-24 to close out the match.
Dutchtown (10-2) pressured Parkview in the third game, but the Eagles won the key points they needed to get the win.
“That first game set the tone for the rest of the match,” Parkview coach Becky Madden said. “I think the secret with this group is that they’ve been playing together the last three or four years, and they know each other inside and out.”
Taylor Sharer (14 kills, eight digs) and Madison Cassidy (nine kills, five digs) led the way for Parkview. Maddie McReynolds added six kills and seven digs, and picked up a key block in the late stages of the first game.
Dutchtown got all-around efforts out of Taylor Heeb (nine kills, 11 digs, 12 assists) and India Bennett (10 kills, seven digs, six blocks). The Griffins have a mix of veteran and young players and are still learning to play together as a unit.
“A point here or a point there, and we could still have been playing, but it's early in the season,” Dutchtown coach Patrick Ricks said. “It's earlier than it seems, because we didn’t get the summer and we haven’t been in tournaments. We’re experienced individually, but not as a group.”
In the first game, Parkview led 17-9 before Dutchtown began a comeback. The Griffins won six consecutive points to get within 17-15 and eventually tied the score 22-22. Dutchtown had three game points, but two kills by Sharer and another by Cassidy erased them.
Parkview missed out on two game points before McReynolds’ block gave the Eagles a 29-28 lead. On the next point, Bennett’s spike was long ending the game.
Parkview led 15-14 in the second game and pulled away to take a 25-17 win.
The third game featured 11 ties, seven of which came after Dutchtown fought back from an 18-13 deficit. A Parkview service error brought the final tie at 24-24. The Eagles picked up their final two points on a service error and a hitting error for a 26-24 win.
“I think we’ve got learn from (Parkview), because they took advantage of every single mistake that we made,” Ricks said. “Every free ball, every missed serve, every pass off the net when we had to send back easy shots — we’ve got to learn to not make as many mistakes as we did. They took advantage of every one.”