Eyeing its third straight district title, Ascension Catholic took control against St. John and won 33-14 in a heated game Friday night in Plaquemine.
A total of 19 flags were thrown in the game.
“We really weren’t told what they did,” Ascension Catholic coach Chris Schexnayder said, referencing multiple unsportsmanlike conduct penalties on his team. “It’s really hard to correct it when they don’t tell you what they’re doing.”
After a muffed snap by the Bulldogs on fourth down on the game's opening drive, St. John returned the mistake with a blocked punt by Ascension Catholic’s Noah Robichaux on their ensuing possession. The special team acrobatics, however, were for naught as the Eagles took the ball back.
The muffed snaps continued on the following play after St. John gave it up to Ascension Catholic. The Bulldogs' first three drives were met with three consecutive fourth-down failures. They went one for six on fourth downs in the game. Luckily for Ascension Catholic, its fourth possession was a charm after Bryce Leonard took the ball from the 1-yard line to the end zone for a rushing score.
“I thought our defense played great,” St. John coach Coby Minton said. “Our defense forced turnovers, had two big goal line stands in the first quarter that kept us in the game.”
Before St. John could blink, Ascension Catholic claimed another score from a 33-yard run by speedster Casey Mays. The remainder of the half continued with fourth-down stops by the Eagles and fumble recoveries by the Bulldogs, courtesy of Devin Pedescleaux. Ascension Catholic followed the opportunity with a 4-yard pass from Leonard to Landon Szubinskin.
After back-to-back fumbles from both teams, Ascension Catholic led at the end of the half 20-0.
“We made some mistakes, I put us in some bad situations play-call wise,” Minton said. “I take full responsibility.”
St. John opened the second half with a failed fake punt and threw an interception hauled in by Calvin Delone. The Eagles were given a jolt of energy, however, after Josh Daigle returned a Bryce Leonard fumble 42 yards into the red zone. The break resulted in a 4-yard rushing touchdown from Joseph Schlatre to make it 20-6 Ascension Catholic.
Bryce Leonard made up for his mistake the following drive, capped by a 21-yard touchdown pass to Delone. The extra point attempt put Ascension up 27-6.
“They’re great playmakers,” Schexnayder said. “Calvin’s a shifty, throw to him short and he’s going to take it long player.”
On the other side, Eagles quarterback Maddox Bennett threw his second interception of the night to Layton Melancon, who returned it 33 yards before the end of the third quarter. Bryce Leonard followed the takeaway with a precision touchdown to his twin, Brooks, for 22 yards.
St. John concluded the game with a late 8-yard touchdown from Gage Blanchard to Schlatre, his second of the night.
The Eagles forced five fumbles and recovered three. However, Blanchard and Bennett could only net 26 passing yards each on offense.
For the Bulldogs, Bryce Leonard threw for 236 yards, three passing touchdowns and rushing score. Brooks Leonard had 116 yards receiving and a score.
Ascension Catholic (7-1, 4-0) will prepare for the Division IV playoffs where they will look to play one of the top seeded teams away. St. John (3-7, 1-3) will look to play in a bowl game against Westminister Christian Academy next week.