DUTCHTOWN — The game within the game is what experts love to dissect in multiple sports. What were the key plays? Was there a turning point?
Instead of a game within the game, the case study for the Dutchtown Invitational was the meets taking place within one track meet hosted by Dutchtown Friday night.
Yes, there were winners, but winning wasn’t the only thing. Catholic High and St. Joseph’s Academy won the team titles at the 15-team meet by piling up some impressive point totals.
There was a blockbuster sprinting matchup with Zachary’s Sean Burrell facing LSU football commitment Kayshon Boutte of Westgate in the 400 and 200 meters.
“We’ve had some very good things and everything else was just solid,” SJA coach Charlie Daigle said. “I tell the girls every year that April is championship month. Before we left I said, ‘You know, its March 30, so it’s almost April.’”
Catholic tallied 151 points in the boys division, well ahead of Zachary with 88 and Episcopal at 68. SJA and Zachary scored multiple points in seemingly every event. The Redstickers won with 150, while Zachary had 134. Dutchtown was third at 68.
As Daigle and Catholic coach Pete Boudreaux said, other things loomed just as important weeks ahead of district and regional competition.
“We’re still looking at people in several events,” Boudreaux said. “It’s always nice to score points. One of the reasons you look at different people is that you never know when or where you might need them. It’s about figuring out how the pieces fit together.”
As the pieces fell into place, there was plenty to watch though some top performers missed the meet. Zachary high jumper Chris Hilton was out with an injury. Distance runners Isabelle Brown of SJA (illness) and James Lalonde of Catholic (injury) also were missing.
The Burrell-Boutte match-up was a split decision. Burrell won the 400 in 47.82 seconds. while Boutte was third. However, Boutte won the 200 in 21.25 seconds, just ahead of Burrell (21.61).
The ZHS girls were led by Orsciana Beard, who won the long jump, triple jump and 100 hurdles. Her winning leap of 38 feet, 9 inches was perhaps most impressive.
There were double winners on the girls side with Episcopal distance specialist Adele Broussard (800, 3,200) and Dutchtown sprinter Ariane Linton (100, 200 meters) each winning two individual events.
Beard was the Outstanding Field Performer for girls, while Linton and Broussard were each honored for their track efforts. Burrell was the top track performer on the boys side, which had no double winners. Jumps specialist Javin Aguillard of St. Amant was the top boys field performer.