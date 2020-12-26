Most things about the 2020 high school football season have a different look and feel — including the Division I title game.
No title games will be played in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. All finals are being played about three weeks later than normal because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
But there is one local constant — fourth-seeded Catholic High. The Bears seek their third title in six years and face No. 3 C.E. Byrd of Shreveport (10-0) in the Division I title game that helps open the LHSAA’s Prep Classic.
Game time is set for 6 p.m. Sunday at Northwestern State University’s Turpin Stadium in Natchitoches. Catholic coach Gabe Fertitta provided an appropriate tug on the heartstrings by penning a letter to the Bears’ seniors that he shared on social media Saturday.
“Watching these young men grow into who they are today has truly been one of the privileges of my lifetime. I can’t wait to watch you compete one last time,” Fertitta wrote.
Others are curious to watch the two teams wage a North-South battle that high school football fans love so much. Byrd flipped its football fortunes by rebounding from a 4-7 season in 2019 to be unbeaten.
It is the first title-game appearance for Byrd since losing to Rummel 23-22 in the very first Division I final in 2013. Catholic, meanwhile, makes its fourth straight title-game appearance.
Will it be North Louisiana smash-mouth football vs. South Louisiana’s speed-driven and multi-faceted football? Conventional wisdom says so.
“We know the type of program they (Catholic) have,” Byrd coach Mike Suggs said. “They’re experienced and have been in this situation before. They are comfortable playing in this atmosphere.
“I don’t know of anybody who has played a schedule as tough as they have. They are well-coached, and they know how to play in big games. It is going to be challenge.”
Catholic’s Fertitta also sees challenges as he studies the option-driven Yellow Jackets.
“They do not throw the ball a lot, but what they do with their option they do very well,” Fertitta said. “They want to drive the ball and hold it. Their defense has been solid too.”
Though Catholic is fond of running a tempo offense, the Bears run their share of the option from their multi-faceted playbook. There are other similarities too. Both will likely play young quarterbacks and neither has a 1,000-yard rusher in their large stables of running backs.
Byrd has sophomore Lake Lambert at quarterback, while freshman Daniel Beale has taken most of Catholic’s snaps since senior Landon O’Connor was injured last month. Venzell Thompson leads Byrd with 604 yards and 6 touchdowns, while George Hart III paces Catholic with 707 yards and 13 TDs.
“We always try to limit the number of possessions for our opponents,” Byrd’s Suggs said. “That will be important again.
“When both teams excel in all phases of the game — offense, defense and special teams — it usually comes down to one of two things, who makes the big play or big mistake. It could be either one.”
Fast facts
Catholic High’s first-year offensive coordinator Norman Joseph coached Byrd's Suggs as an assistant coach at what was the then known as the Northeast Louisiana University, now the University of Louisiana at Monroe, in the 1980s.
Catholic coach Gabe Fertitta was a graduate assistant on Joseph’s staff at Mississippi College.
• Both schools can trace their roots back for a century or more. Catholic started out as St. Vincent’s Academy in 1894. The name was changed to Catholic High in 1929 and started playing football that year.
Byrd competed as Shreveport High through the 1925 season. The name change to C.E. Byrd happened in 1926, but the nickname Yellow Jackets remained.
• The Catholic-Byrd game was a sellout, with all available 4,250 available tickets snatched up in less than two hours last Sunday.