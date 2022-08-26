Dylan Carpenter never played defense, let alone defensive end, before his freshman year at St. Amant High. SAHS defensive coordinator Dwayne Thomassee brought Carpenter’s role into focus with a succinct analogy.
“From the time Dylan came to us, he was very focused,” Thomassee said. “He told us he wanted to find a way to play college football. I gave him something he could relate to.
“At the time, LSU had Arden Key as an edge rush guy and I really liked the things they did with him. I told Dylan we would put him into position to make the kind of plays Key was making it. He took that and ran with it.”
Ultimately, so did the Gators and college recruiters. The 6-foot-4, 245-pound Carpenter enters his senior season as a three-star prospect and a UL commitment.
“I played a lot of baseball growing up and I was a quarterback through eighth grade,” Carpenter explains. “I had some arm injuries when I was younger. I did not think I would play quarterback in high school.
“Defense was totally new. I played freshman and JVand learned a lot and just used to it my freshman year. After that, the game started slowing down for me. It got easier.”
Easier for Carpenter, but not so much for opposing offenses. He continued to get bigger and stronger. His footwork and agility improved to the point that Carpenter was voted the District 5-5A Defensive MVP a year ago.
That may seem odd in a district that also included Division I select champion Catholic High. But the numbers tell an impressive story. Carpenter finished with 29 quarterback hurries, 17 tackles for loss and seven sacks. Most teams chose to send plays away from him.
A key point was the Gators’ game with Catholic a year ago. Carpenter lined up against Catholic star lineman Emery Jones, who is now expected to play as a true freshman at LSU. St. Amant head coach David Oliver said the game boosted Carpenter’s recruitment.
“Going in there, people probably thought it would be a walkover and it wasn’t,” Oliver said. “It turned into a real battle. Two guys really going at it. Dylan did more than hold his own.”
Oliver also says Carpenter’s move to defense as a freshman quickly turned into a no-brainer.
“We did not know what he would play,” Oliver said. “At first, I figured he might be either a tight end or an H-back. We saw right away what a good athlete he is.
“At that point, we had to figure out a way to get him on the field for every down. Putting him on defense just made sense for him and us.”
The SAHS coaches also stress that Carpenter the total package. He carries a 4.0 grade point average and would like to become a physical therapist someday.
Ironically, injury and illness are the only things that slowed Carpenter down. A knee injury that required arthroscopic surgery limited his activities in the offseason. An illness kept him out of Friday’s jamboree contest with Assumption.
“We graduated some key players, but we have plenty of guys back,” Carpenter said. “I like this team. I can’t wait to get back out there.”