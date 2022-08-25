A set in volleyball is just a set. Unless it’s a set featuring the team that has been at the forefront the Baton Rouge high school scene for more than 20 years.
Such was the case Thursday night at the Episcopal Jamboree when Dunham of Division IV squared off with perennial Division I power St. Joseph’s Academy.
The set was close throughout, but Dunham came through at the end scoring six of the last five points to post a 25-20 win.
For Dunham, which returns 10 seniors from last year’s team that reached the state semifinals, it was a strong showing. The set win against St. Joseph’s capped an unblemished jamboree run that also featured set wins against Central and University High.
The jamboree field was comprised of 11 teams, 10 that made the playoffs in their respective divisions last season.
“Most of our kids know their kids and train with their kids all year long,” Dunham coach Donna Pixley said. “It was just good competition between kids who like to get after it a little bit. Although I thought serving was terrible on both sides. There were fewer swings and less defense — it made it a little less fun.”
Four kills by St. Joseph senior Ellie Foco helped the Redsitickers move out to a 10-6 lead. Dunham then got two kills each from Rhaia Davey and Ava Ricks as it pulled even at 14-14. There were three more ties before Caylin Pixley’s service winner gave Dunham the lead for good at 18-17.
St. Joseph’s got another kill from Foco and a block by Kaylie McKinney to get within 20-19. Dunham reeled off the next four points, and won the match on a Redstickers service error.
“I’m disappointed because our girls really do serve very well, but it was not a good set. I think we had at least eight missed serves,” said SJA coach Sivi Miller, who has directed the Redstickers to the Division I title game the past two seasons. “We struggled on serve receive, but its preseason. This is preparing us for the season so we want to see what we need to work on.”
The St. Joseph’s match concluded Dunham’s work for the day while the Redstickers were just getting started. St. Joseph’s closed out the jamboree with sets against East Ascension and Parkview Baptist.
Despite the preseason context, Pixley noted her team’s enthusiasm for playing the set.
“Its been so anticipated among the players that it was an emotional battle at the beginning, and it shouldn’t have been,” Pixley said. “For us, being senior heavy and wanting to accomplish something, we just need to take it one match at a time. Our schedule is loaded this year so we’ll see what happens.”