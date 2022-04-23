Third-seeded Walker is Sulphur bound. The Lady Cats got their bats going early and used defense to hold off a late rally in a 7-3 Class 5A quarterfinal win over Acadiana Saturday at WHS' Randy Bradshaw Field.
Senior Lainee Bailey hit a two-run homer in the first inning to put Walker up 3-0 and tossed a complete game with six strikeouts. to help Walker (31-4) advances to play Hahnville-St. Amant winner in the 5A semifinal round of the Ochsner/LHSAA Softball tournament Friday at Sulphur's Frasch Park. It is Walker's first LHSAA tourney berth since 2019 when the team's seniors were freshmen.
“Lainee is a special athlete and we’re very lucky to have her on our team,” Walker coach Hali Westmoreland said. “Lainee has done a really good job of setting goals for herself and also trusting her teammates.
“That (LHSAA tourney) was the goal at the beginning and I’m super excited. The girls, they worked hard and they’ve done everything that you could ask and I couldn’t ask for a better group.”
Acadiana, the No. 22 seed, got on the scoreboard in the third inning thanks to Kathryn Carrere’s single and an error that scored Sophia Romero, who had tripled to left field earlier in the inning.
Back-to-back singles in the fourth for Walker set up Madelyn Bourgoyne’s double to left field that scored two runs and extended the Lady Cats’ lead to 5-1. Gyvan Hammons doubled to left field and later scored on a passed ball that gave Walker a 6-1 advantage.
Acadiana chipped away at the lead in the sixth. Madi Jo Lenderman led off the inning with a single to center field. Kailey Dwyer’s bunt single scored Lenderman. Courtney Howard laid down a sacrifice bunt that scored Sky Breeland and cut the deficit to 7-3.
Averie Ashford led Walker with two hits. Bailey and Bourgoyne had two RBIs each. No Acadiana player had multiple hits. Dwyer tossed six innings, allowing seven runs (six earned) on nine hits with three strikeouts and four walks.
“You come into a game like this and you know you have a good team like Walker who hits the ball one through nine and their pitcher is phenomenal,” Acadiana coach Kevin Smith said. “Timely hits didn’t happen for us like we needed it to and it’s the game.
“It was a pretty good season. One of the better ones I’ve had in the years I’ve been at Acadiana. I can tell you this group of seniors set the standard and hopefully got the tradition set where these younger kids coming in can look up to something and make it happen.”