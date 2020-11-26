Want to know how I will probably remember sports in 2020? As an emotional roller coaster ride that seems never ending.
Just when it looked like we could enjoy the heights the opening round of the football playoffs usher in, two events less than 24 hours apart brought a rapid plunge.
The LHSAA released a list of COVID-19 mandates Wednesday night which followed Louisiana’s move back into Phase 2 of reopening. Instead of guidelines, these are now mandates that cut to the quick Fines of $500 and the potential loss home games for schools not in compliance with 25 percent attendance limits, social distancing among fans and mask wearing get to the heart of the matter.
Then on Thanksgiving, word came that Friday’s Division I playoff game between John Curtis and Archbishop Shaw was cancelled. Due to Shaw’s COVID issues, No. 7 Curtis advances to play second-seeded Scotlandville next week.
Both events should temper how we view the football season moving forward. Plenty of people were quick to bash the LHSAA. But like it or not, a stance of some type was forthcoming after the move back to Phase 2.
The mandates do require more work on the part of host schools, with constant reminders about social distancing, masks, etc. It is not idea, but since schools worked under a 25 percent attendance limit early in the year the concept is not foreign.
Some schools put the memo written by LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine out on social media for fans to read and hopefully follow.
As notable as memo was for football, an outdoor sport, it may be even more telling for indoor events like basketball and wrestling down the road.
But for now, the road to football titles is what we are fixated on. The cancellation of the Shaw-Curtis game is another reality check for those who question how quickly a playoff run can be snuffed out.
However, there are several intriguing first-round playoff games set for the Baton Rouge area on Friday. East St. John (5-1) at Woodlawn (2-2) features two talent-rich teams whose seasons were interrupted by COVID-19 issues.
When teams from other parts of the state to play locally, it offers a regional gauge. Bossier City’s Airline (at Zachary) and Captain Shreve (at East Ascension) are Shreveport area teams headed south.
Dutchtown and Zachary return from COVID-19 issues to open the playoffs. Scotlandville will do likewise next week vs. Curtis. The bounce back of local teams in all these games will be scrutinized.
Yes, some may ponder which team COVID-19 might strike down next. It is, in 2020, a fair question after all.
But the message some coaches, like Zachary’s David Brewerton, delivered after Thanksgiving Day practices are worth noting.
“I told them to think about what it was like last spring when our baseball, softball and track teams could not play (because of the pandemic),” Brewerton said. “This is an opportunity … one they need to treasure and take advantage of.”