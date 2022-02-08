After a close first half, Zachary turned up the defensive heat on Walker as the Broncos earned a 75-62 win in a key District 4-5A game Tuesday night.
The matchup between two teams rated among the top four in the unofficial LHSAA's Class 5A power rankings, the game was one of runs for each team.
Zachary (27-3, 2-0) led 28-23 at halftime, but quickly extended the lead to 15 points behind the play of Jalen Bolden, who was a one-man run in the third quarter.
Bolden had five steals and scored nine of his game-high 20 points in the third quarter’s first five minutes. His 3-pointer from the left wing gave the Broncos a 42-27 lead.
“We had to come out with the win so I got locked in and played defense,” Bolden said. “We had to come out with better energy than we did in the second quarter.”
Walker (22-7,1-1) put together a strong second quarter after trailing 16-6. Ja’cory Thomas scored six points and Warren Young made a 3-pointer as the Wildcats got within 26-23.
Walker appeared to gain possession with a chance to get closer, but Zachary had the ball after a double technical was whistled. Brandon Hardy’s follow-up shot off an offensive rebound gave the Broncos a 28-23 halftime lead.
“I think we forgot that they’re the No. 4 team in the state,” Zachary coach Jonathan McClinton said. “Jalen Bolden got it going in the third quarter, and it changed the game for us. He is our energy guy.”
Also hitting double figures for Zachary were Hardy, who made three 3-pointers and finished with 19 points, Kaleb Huggins with 16, and Tyler Brown with 13.
Young topped the Wildcats with 19, and got help from Donald Butler (17) and Ja’cory Thomas (16).
“I thought we toughened up and made a good run right before halftime,” Walker coach Anthony Schiro said. “In the second half we didn’t match their energy and that’s a credit to them. We fell back in a hole, and couldn’t dig ourselves out.”
Zachary led 55-37 with six minutes left, but Walker had a final run. Including a 3-pointer from Brandon Bardales, Walker made 6 of 9 shots. The Wildcats also grabbed four offensive rebounds and trailed 61-52 with three minutes left to play.
Bolden had two baskets as Zachary pushed the lead to 67-54 before closing out the win.