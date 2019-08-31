High school football gets real this week — nine months after the LHSAA’s Allstate Sugar Prep Classic. No more scrimmages. The jamborees are done and it’s on to Week 1 of the 2019 season.
Keep in mind that as alternately perplexing and entertaining as jamboree games are, they are not always an accurate measure of how good a team will be. But with a Week 1 schedule that features multiple high-profile match-ups, some teams may find out where they stand sooner rather than later.
No one has to wait until for a marquee matchup. One of the area’s top nondistrict rivalries — Parkview Baptist vs. Catholic is again a Thursday night showcase. The Friday schedule has traditional rivalries and some intriguing new matchups. Here is a breaktown:
Who needs Friday night lights?
Not Parkview Baptist and Catholic High for sure. What started out as two schools looking to fill an open date several years ago has morphed into a Thursday night special. And this week’s game figures to be one of the most intriguing for Class 3A PBS and 5A Catholic.
The Eagles have a new coach in former Christian Life and Louisville quarterback Stefan LeFors, who has installed a passing offense. How will that play out against Bears, who use their offensive/defensive line play to wear opponents down?
Check it out Thursday night at Memorial Stadium. Also of note Thursday: Class1A Thrive Academy hosts Varnado at Olympia for its varsity debut.
Big-game Friday?
Yes, it really is. This Week 1 schedule offers a little something for everyone. Want to see multiple top prospects in the same game? Area teams have got you covered.
Two LSU commitments may just meet in the backfield when Live Oak hosts Ponchatoula. PHS is led by its LSU commitment, quarterback T.J. Finley. Live Oak has defensive lineman Jalen Lee, also an LSU commitment.
Madison Prep at Walker is another game to consider. Class 3A MPA has two top senior defensive backs, LSU commitment Major Burns and former Florida commitment Joel Williams. Who wins those possible battles with Walker’s 6-foot-4 junior receiver Brian Thomas, who already holds offers from LSU and Alabama, among others? It would be worth watching.
Together again
If Zachary fans seek a measuring stick for their youthful team, they’ve got it this week. The two-time defending Class 5A champion Broncos travel to play East Ascension, a 5A quarterfinalist a year ago. What can Brown, as in Memphis QB commitment Keilon Brown, do against a large, athletic Spartan defense? That could be worth the price of admission.
Rivals McKinley and Scotlandville once again will open the season against each other. And once again, the Hornets have leverage over the Panthers.
Scotlandville has been impressive under its first-year coach Lester Ricard so far. After LHSAA sanctions kept McKinley out of the playoffs last year, veteran coach Richard Oliver, once the head coach at Scotlandville, has taken on the task of rebuilding the program and its psyche.
Just down the road, there will be a rematch of the 2016 Class 3A title game. Lutcher, which drops down into Class 3A, travels to play defending 2A champion Amite. The Warriors have Miami commitment Daran Branch in the defensive backfield. Lutcher freshman receiver/QB D’Wayne Winfield turned some heads in scrimmage/jamboree action.
And there’s more
If you don’t like any of these games, check the schedule and find one you do like. Istrouma hosts Bogalusa in its first varsity game since 2013 in its renovated stadium.
Denham Springs hosts Hahnville with former Woodlawn coach Daniel Luquet at the controls as HHS’ offensive coordinator. St. Amant hosts G.W. Carver at The Pit, one of the best places to watch high school football.