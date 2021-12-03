As top-seeded Zachary prepared to leave the locker room at halftime Friday night, defensive coordinator Steven Thomas offered one final thought about his team’s one-point lead.
“You know, guys, if they don’t score again, we win,” Thomas said.
From there, the Broncos turned Thomas into a prophet and turned back fourth-seeded Destrehan 34-13 in a Class 5A semifinal game Friday night at Bronco stadium.
Zachary then proceeded to outscore the Wildcats 20-0 in the second half, limiting a run-oriented team to just 7 yards rushing. On offense, the Broncos had 324 second-half yards, including 210 yards passing.
“Coach Thomas said it plain and simple: If they don’t score again, they don’t win,” Zachary coach David Brewerton said. “I certainly did not know that was going to be the case, but he did and those defensive guys did.”
With the win, Zachary (14-0) advances to play third-seeded Ponchatoula (12-0), a 43-36 winner over Acadiana in its semifinal game Friday at Ponchatoula.
The teams will meet Saturday, Dec. 11, in the 5A championship game at the Ochsner/LHSAA Prep Classic at the Caesars Superdome. Zachary seeks its fourth title in seven years and first since 2018.
Quarterback Eli Holstein finished 19 of 23 for 322 yards and two touchdowns for the Broncos. Connor Wisham had 79 yards and two TDs on 14 carries, along with one TD catch.
Wisham’s 41-yard touchdown run up the middle was icing on the cake, and it kicked off the celebration for fans for 3:04 remaining.
“When (Thomas) says things like that (halftime speech), it gets me excited,” linebacker Riley Howard said. “We knew what we had to do and we made it happen.”
Zachary built a 14-3 first-half lead. A fumble recovery by Jermaine Stewart with 1:29 left helped Destrehan score twice in the final two minutes to make it a one-point game.
The Broncos scored first on a 35-yard screen pass from Holstein that Wisham carried down the DHS sideline. Zachary led 7-0 with 3:28 left in the first quarter.
A 56-yard run by Brandon Freeman set up a 27-yard Will Bryant field goal that cut Zachary’s lead to 7-3 with 31 seconds left in the opening quarter. Freeman led the Wildcats with 59 yards on nine carries.
Zachary countered with an eight-play, 80-yard drive that started that ended with a 4-yard TD run by Wisham with 6:37 remaining in the half.
Another big play — a 27-yard carry by Trey Nixon — ignited Destrehan’s first touchdown drive. The 12-play, 77-yard sequence ended with Jai Eugene completing his only pass of the half — a 17-yarder to Daniel Blood that cut the Broncos’ led to 14-10 with 1:38 to go.
Jermaine Stewart's fumble recovery on the ensuing kickoff set up a 27-yard Bryant field goal and made it 14-13 at halftime.
Zachary opened the third quarter with a 10-play, 71-yard drive that ended with Camren Stewart scoring on a 3-yard run. The Broncos defense got a fumble recovery by Kameron Hamilton and an interception by Jerome Robinson.
“We didn’t change anything at halftime,” Holstein said. “We had a great plan and I knew what was going to be open. Short plays turned into big gains.
“It’s a childhood dream to play in the Dome. I saw my brother go there and play well. Now it’s my turn.”