After winning the LHSAA's Class 3A football championship in 2014, Livonia High moved up to Class 4A. After a 3-7 finish a year ago, the Wildcats seek change of fortune.
With senior quarterback Kerri Wells at the control Livonia looks to flip the script. Wells has passed for over a 1,000 yards the last two seasons, but he contends that his role growth as a team leader will mean more than any statistics he compiles.
“I have to start by getting their heads straight,” Wells said of his teammates. “If anything goes wrong, I’m there to let them know they have nothing to worry about.”
Second-year Livonia coach Marc Brown reinforces how significant Wells' role is as the Wildcats look to bounce back. Brown contends that Wells' leadership off the field has helped with the chemistry among the LHS players.
“He (Wells) has to play well for us to be successful,” Brown said. “We put a lot on his shoulders, so we’re expecting him to manage the offense at a high level while also being a team leader. He’s done a good job of leading by example this off season.”
Wells will have plenty of talent to spread the ball to with the entire starting receiving corps returning from last season. Among the players returning is junior Jacobi Bellazin, who is the No. 11 prospect for the 2020 receiver class.
Bellazin and Wells have played together since they were six years old, so the relationship between the two has grown immensely over time. Brown said the relationship not only between those two, but the entire receiving group will be a huge advantage for the team.
“It helps with them knowing each other, playing ball since they were six or seven years old,” Brown said. “It helps because of all the attention that Jacobi gets, it helps keep him in check, having those bonds with his teammates.”
Brown points to the offensive and defensive lines as showing the most improvement in the offseason as the Wildcat look to get a foothold in 2018.
“We’ve moved some guys around and made some coaching changes that I think have really helped us,” Brown said.
Wells has lofty goals for Livonia in his final season with the team. Sometimes goals are too loft too achieve, but Wells believes the work Livonia has put since last season will be enough to bring about a change of fortunes — one game at a time.
“I’m trying to accomplish way more than I did last year,” Wells said. “I definitely want to make it far in the playoffs with the hope of getting to the Dome if we can.”