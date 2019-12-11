What a difference a week made for the University Lab Cubs.
U-High missed the mark on 15 free throws in a close loss to Northshore last week. But the girls team shot 21 of 25 from the stripe Wednesday night to secure a 56-48 home win over Ponchatoula in nondistrict action.
The Cubs appeared to have ice in their veins down the stretch, nailing 18 of their 19 attempts at the line in the fourth quarter.
Sahvani Sancho made all of hers.
Sancho finished with a game-high with 22 points, including four 3-pointers. She was 4 of 5 from beyond the arc,
The shooting guard explained her primary motivation when stepping up to the free-throw line. The entire team, she said, has to run baseline to baseline during practice for every errant free throw in the game.
“I knew if we started missing free throws, we would have to run — and I really don’t like to run,” Sancho said. “But I stay in the gym a lot and and that helps me feel calm and confident. You know they’re going to foul if you have a lead at the end, so you have to be ready for it and you just fight through it.”
The two contenders played to a 6-6 tie through the first period before Sancho hit a pair of 3-pointers in the second quarter and U-High opened 10-point gap with eight minutes to play.
Ponchatoula mounted a comeback attempt late in the game and shaved U-High’s lead to six with two minutes remaining in the game.
But Denymn Drummer and Sancho made four straight shots at the line to secure the win.
Cubs coach Bonita Johnson said that while the free-throw shooting was a big factor in the win, so was the ability of the backcourt players to maintain control of the ball.
“We knocked down the free throws, handled the press, and held the ball on offense," Johnson said. "We’ve been practicing both of those things a lot. In the past, we’ve lost to teams who made their free throws, so we wanted to be that team. It’s something we’ve emphasized.”
Ponchatoula got off to an uncharacteristic slow start for the Lady Wave.
The team’s leading scorer Amanda Graves paced Ponchatoula with 20 points, but fellow forward Jaylee Womack was just 4 of 21 from the floor.
The Waves offense worked the ball down low to Womack, but she hit on just two of her first 14 shots.
Waves coach Patricia Landaiche said Womack suffered a facial injury during a tournament last weekend and received dental treatment earlier in the day.
“She put up a great fight and showed a lot of courage out there, because I know I would not have felt like playing after going through something like that,” Landaiche said. “My hat’s off to U-High. They’re well-coached and just had too many threats for us tonight.”
Ponchatoula won the junior varsity contest 37-10.