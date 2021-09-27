Two years ago, Istrouma completed the resurrection of its football program by making a splash in District 7-4A as a first-year varsity team. And with then up-and-coming running back Le’Veon Moss, the sky was the limit.
Fast-forward two years and the Indians are set to play a team that is making that same script their own. Liberty (3-0, 1-0) travels to Istrouma (2-1, 1-0) for a crucial 7-4A game set for Friday night.
The Indians are coming off a signature win of their own, a 28-16 come-from-behind victory over traditional power Plaquemine. In the Patriots, Istrouma coach Jeremy Gradney sees a different challenge.
“When you look at them (Liberty) you have to be impressed,” Gradney said. “(Drey) Trosclair is a coach who has been to championship games (at Ascension Catholic).
“They are well coached. They have size, speed and a large roster. One team they remind me of is Karr. Of course, Karr has all those state championships.”
Though it won’t be the whole story, Moss and Liberty junior RB Kaleb Jackson will be a focal point. Moss ran for 62 yards, which set the stage for QB LaKendrick Self and receiver De'Antwan Brown to make big plays.
Jackson, who like Moss has an LSU scholarship offer, ran for 155 yards and four TDs in a win over Broadmoor last week. He is averaging 22.4 yards per carry in the Patriots' first varsity season.
“That was a big win for us last week, but this is anew challenge,” Gradney said.
Other Friday highlights
Quarterback Jonathan Swift helped lead the way for Central (3-1) in its 34-26 win over Northwood of Shreveport, a team previous ranked in the top five in Class 4A.
Swift passed for 192 yards passing and 125 rushing yards. He accounted for three total touchdowns, two of which was rushing TDs.
• In The Dunham School’s 49-0 road win over South Beauregard, Kalante Wilson, Hayden Hand and Matthew Weiner helped lead the way.
Hand completed 12 of 22 passes for 224, while Wilson ran for 137 yards on 18 carries and scored four TDs. Weiner caught eight passes for 111 yards.
• Glen Oaks beat Collegiate Baton Rouge to notch its second consecutive win. Terrell Adams completed three of four passes for 80 yards and two TDs in the 54-0 victory.
Lajarious Baker rushed for 72 yards on four carries and scored one TD for the Panthers. Nicholas Honore added two catches for 50 yards and one TD.
