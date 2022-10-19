Dickson Agu wants to be in the middle of the action. It is one reason why the Dutchtown senior sees himself becoming a surgeon one day.
Until then, finding ways to blow up opposing offenses suits Agu, a hard-hitting middle linebacker, just fine.
“Playing on the outside is good, because you get to be part of pass coverage,” Agu said. “But I like being in the middle because the play starts there.
“When you make the right reads you have a great chance to make the first hit and the play. And I want that.”
The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Agu wears a purple letterman’s jacket that partially covers a sign of his future. Underneath is a Tulane T-shirt. Agu committed to the Green Wave over the summer.
Both the shirt and the school are a good fit for Agu, who carries a 4.4 grade point average and comes from an accomplished family.
Agu's parents immigrated from Nigeria three decades ago. His mother, Kate, is a doctor and his father, Dickson Sr., is a Southern University graduate who owns his own architecture business. One of his older brothers, Justin, is a redshirt cornerback for UL.
Don’t let the backstory and future plans fool you into thinking Agu is anything but a physical force at the heart of the Griffins' defense.
“He plays inside the box for us most of the time,” Dutchtown defensive coordinator Chris Harrell said. “Every now and then we will slide him to the outside. But he is super physical and super fun to watch and coach. He can go sideline to sideline.
“This is my fourth year here and like the other guys, I think Dickson has a better understanding of what we want even though we changed up the scheme this year. Obviously, he is very cerebral and can make changes on the fly like very few high school players can.”
Through seven games, Agu has 48 total tackles, including 33 solos. He also has 7 tackles for loss, 3 pass breakups, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery and 1 interception.
“Because he is so big and long, you might not realize just how good he is at certain things,” Harrell said. “For example, you might think he is that fast. But he has long strides and closes gaps quicker than you think.”
Because this is his second year as a starter, Agu’s rise to prominence and a scholarship may look meteoric. Agu says there is a pandemic component to consider.
“In 2020, I was on the JV but because of the pandemic most of JV games got cancelled,” Agu explained. “I got to play some on the varsity, but not that much and when I did, the game was so fast. Last year I felt comfortable. It was easy to make the reads and plays.”
The Griffins (4-2, 2-0) have won four straight and travel to The Pit to face Ascension Parish rival St. Amant (3-4, 0-2) in a pivotal District 5-5A game Friday night. The league’s other two coleaders, East Ascension and Denham Springs, also play this week.
“It’s Gator week,” Agu said with a smile, referencing the game. “It’s one we always look forward to. They have a good running game … and I like that challenge..”