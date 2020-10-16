LUTCHER —
LUTCHER — St. Amant scored three touchdowns in the second quarter to take a commanding lead, and the Gators went on to post a 33-13 win over Lutcher.
Cole Poirrier threw two of his three first-half touchdown passes in the second quarter to help St. Amant (3-0) take a 25-7 halftime lead. Lutcher (2-1) scored on its opening possession of the second half, but was held scoreless the rest of the game.
Lutcher running back Ra’Shaun Storks ran for 140 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries. He had four runs longer than 10 yards. Bulldogs quarterback D’Wayne Winfield rushed for 147 yards, but completed just 4 of 15 passes for 44 yards.
How it was won
The high-scoring battle expected to showcase Poirrier and Storks did not materialize. Poirrier and the Gators were nearly unstoppable in the first half. Storks came in averaging 16 yards per carry, but his longest run was a 23-yarder in the first half.
Three key plays made the difference in the game.
After St. Amant opened the game with an 11-play, six minute drive to take a 7-0 lead, Lutcher appeared ready to respond. The Bulldogs drove to the SA 32, but Winfield fumbled inside the 30 after picking up a first down.
Late in the half, trailing 19-7, Storks’ 11-yard run for a first down was called back by a holding penalty. The play led to a Lutcher punt that was shanked giving St. Amant a short field. The Gators took advantage and scored on the final play of the half.
Early in the fourth quarter, from the SA 20, the ball was snapped over Poirrier’s head. Poirrier picked the ball up at the 5, avoided the Lutcher rush, and found Justin Storks at midfield for what turned into a 79-yard gain.
Reggie Sims’ 1-yard touchdown run on the next play gave St. Amant a 33-13 lead with 8:33 left to play.
Player of the game
Cole Poirrier, St. Amant: The Gators’ junior quarterback showed poise as he led St. Amant to its third win of the season against its toughest opponent so far. Poirrier completed 14 of 22 passes for 273 yards with one interception. There were three touchdown passes, all in the first half — a 14-yarder to Remy Rizzuto, and passes of 44 and 14 yards to Noah Louque. Poirrier also made plays with his feet, rushing five times for 87 yards, a total that included a 50-yard keeper in the third quarter.
They said it
David Oliver, St. Amant: “I’ve got to praise our defense. They extended drives all night and made (Lutcher) earn everything. And I can’t say enough about Cole Poirrier. He played every snap last year as a sophomore and he’s becoming a man. He’s looking a lot like a field general right now.”
Dwain Jenkins, Lutcher: “Football is a game of momentum. (St. Amant) went down the field (on the opening drive) and scored, and it looked like we were coming back to answer them. In a game like this, that might be the difference if we can score that early touchdown and match them. Unfortunately, we were fighting for extra yards and the ball came out.”