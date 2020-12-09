When George Hart III stepped under center to take his first snap for Catholic High last Friday the reaction was predictable.
“Look at the Bears … they’re running a wildcat,” was one statement. Others thought a hit taken by freshman QB Daniel Beale had forced Catholic to go all Kendall Hinton on Rummel in a Division I quarterfinal playoff game.
Truth be told, Hart was much better prepared than Hinton, the former high school quarterback and practice squad receiver who was forced to start for the Denver Broncos against the New Orleans Saints.
“That wasn’t a wildcat,” Catholic coach Gabe Fertitta said. “George was playing quarterback. We practiced it and he was a natural at it.”
When starting quarterback Landon O’Connor suffered an ankle injury, Fertitta sought some insurance and quickly turned to Hart, who took practice snaps at quarterback for two weeks prior to the Rummel game.
It paid off big time. Hart rushed for 192 yards on 13 carries and scored 2 touchdowns in a 42-35 victory over Rummel.
“The first time I got under center, I had butterflies in my stomach,” Hart said. “That first play was a triple option. Once I made the read at the line, pulled the ball back and ran for a couple of yards, I felt OK. After that I was fine.”
The senior running back is the Bears’ No. 2 rusher with 581 yards and a team-high 12 TDs. Fertitta knew his choice was a good one because Hart is the son of a coach and a student of the game. His father, George Hart Jr., is the running backs coach at Liberty and also coached his son and other Catholic players at St. Jude.
The fact that the father-son often watch old football films together was the added bonus. Those videos of Tommie Frazier running the Nebraska option came in handy.
“We knew we needed to have the triple option in our arsenal,” Fertitta said. “It was just something we needed a bigger, more experienced guy to run.”
At 5-foot-11, 202 pounds, Hart also filled the role perfectly.
“The toughest part was getting the footwork right and meshing with the running backs,” Hart said. “We took it slow at first. The thing that helped me the most were the game-speed reps last week.
“The first few times my pitches were at the knees of the backs. I had to correct that. As we continued to practice it, I got more comfortable.”
Comments about Hart displaying breakaway speed for the first time in his QB role were a bit amusing for the Catholic coaches.
“George played behind a couple of very talented backs last year and this year we have asked him to do some different things … like run the ball inside,” Fertitta explained. “The speed has always been there. He worked with his father and got faster during the pandemic. He got a chance to display it last week.”
The Harts have a unique, anecdotal story. The family moved to Baton Rouge from New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina. George Hart Jr. played at John F. Kennedy.
A broken ankle kept George Jr. from pursuing football at Southern University. Instead, he was part of SU’s legendary Human Jukebox in the early 1990s when the Jaguars rose to prominence nationally.
George Hart III wants to play college football and currently has offers from Georgetown and McNeese. Though Fertitta feels like the pandemic has cost the younger Hart some recruiting looks, his focus is set on Friday’s semifinal game vs. top-seeded Brother Martin.
“Ball security is very important,” Hart said. “We have got to be ready.”