Though 2022-23 will be a new LHSAA year, much will remain the same with a majority of the 10 championship events returning to familiar sites.
Most notably, Lake Charles was again awarded the LHSAA’s swimming, nonselect boys basketball, nonselect baseball and nonselect softball tournaments for the next two years.
Hammond (nonselect girls basketball, soccer) and Monroe (tennis) also retain their LHSAA events. The LHSAA executive committee approved those sites and others on the first day of its summer meeting Wednesday at the LHSAA office in Baton Rouge.
The meeting concludes with a 9 a.m. Thursday session.
“Some cities were interested but could not match the dates we have,” LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine said. “The most competitive bid was softball and (LHSAA assistant director Karen Hoyt) had all that information ready for the committee. It came down to available nights in hotels.”
UL’s Cajundome garnered two events — volleyball and powerlifting. Volleyball was held at the Cajundome last year when Hurricane Ida damage kept Kenner's Pontchartrain Center from hosting it.
Powerlifting was previously held at UL-Monroe. The volleyball move to the Cajundome had been previously announced.
Lake Charles was the lone bidder for swimming, baseball and boys basketball. Swimming returns to Sulphur’s SPAR Aquatic Center, where it has been since 2006. Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles is again the basketball site and Sulphur’s Frasch Park (softball) and McMurry Park (baseball) are the other southwest sites.
A new complex in Ruston was a potential draw for softball. Sulphur’s Frasch Park has hosted the tourney for more than 20 years.
The Baton Rouge area lost its lone event. Wrestling returns to Bossier City and what is now named the Brookshire Grocery Arena after two years at the Raising Cane's River Center.
Southeastern Louisiana’s University Center put in the lone bid for girls basketball. SLU’s Strawberry Stadium and UL submitted soccer bids and the committee chose the Hammond venue.
NIHS back in LHSAA
Weeks after the Iberville Parish School Board approved the return of North Iberville High School for 2022-23, the school was approved for LHSAA membership.
Principal Amanda Austin said the school will return to its traditional green and gold colors and plans to play a subvarsity schedule for two years.
Austin said the school is in the process of hiring an athletic director and coaches for its return to Class 1A. Since 2018, Austin has supervised a STEM Academy at the NIHS site.
North Iberville was shuttered after the 2008-09 school year and its high school students were moved to Plaquemine High. One other local school, Istrouma, returned in a similar fashion in recent years.