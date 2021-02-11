The LHSAA has gotten its share of pushback from member schools and other critics while working through a COVID-altered series of sports seasons.
A different kind of push back — as in the LHSAA delaying its annual convention again — was a key topic at Thursday’s executive committee meeting.
“The convention is important. … I think that is something we all agreed on today,” LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine said. “I got my marching orders and it looks like we are going to look at a date in June.”
The meeting held at the LHSAA office covered a range of topics and reports. A decision on what to do about the convention was among the last items discussed. COVID-related restrictions led the LHSAA to postpone its annual convention traditionally held in January at the Crowne Plaza in Baton Rouge.
Though an alternate of April 21-22 was planned for the convention, Bonine presented three options — keeping the event in April, moving it to June or not having a convention until Jan. 2022.
Several committee members, including Springfield’s Spencer Harris, said the annual convention for member principals is important to the transparency of the organization. Bonine added the COVID restrictions will force the LHSAA to seek out an arena setting as a convention site.
“Nothing against the Crowne Plaza, or any other venue with a ballroom setting,” Bonine said. “We typically have around 800 people, principals, athletic directors and coaches, in that room for the general assembly.
“Right now, you can’t do that in a ballroom setup at 25% capacity. We need to look at an arena where we know 25% is around 1,700 or 1,800 people, which would be more than enough space.”
Alexandria’s Rapides Parish Coliseum and Bossier City's Century-Link Center were mentioned as possible venues, although Bonine said other sites are possible.
A regional thing
Bonine shot down rumors about the LHSAA’s basketball tournament semifinal sites being designated for select and nonselect schools.
The two title-game sites, Southeastern Louisiana in Hammond (girls) and Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles (boys), will be semifinal girls sites. Burton and UL’s Cajundome are the boys regional sites.
“There has not been anything official to come out of this office just yet on this. But I can say the semifinal sites will be decided on a regional basis,” Bonine said. “Because of St. Thomas More and Lafayette Christian, people are saying only select boys schools will be at the Cajundome. That will not be the case.”
Seating limits
Bonine told the committee that the University Center and Burton Coliseum can each seat 1,800 fans for semifinal and final games. UL’s Cajundome, a boys semifinal site, can accommodate 3,000 fans.
Same running plan
The LHSAA’s decision to delay its school reclassification for a year will impact its cross country championships next fall.
Cross country will not be reclassified into five divisions as originally planned, said LHSAA assistant executive director Adam MacDowell.
Schools will compete in seven traditional classes for 2021 and move to five divisions in 2022.
Home sweet dome
While praising the execution and input from the 2020 Prep Classic football championships held at Northwestern State in Natchitoches in December, Bonine said the LHSAA looks forward to returning to New Orleans in December.
Bonine said the LHSAA has two years remaining on its contract with the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, which runs through 2022.
Of note
The host site for the LSHCA’s all-star basketball games set for March 20 is still undecided. LHSCA director Eric Held said multiple sites are being considered.
• LHSAA marketing director Wes Baylor told the committee that 14 of the 18 football teams that participated in the Prep Classic ordered meals from the Raising Canes in Natchitoches.