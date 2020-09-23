Seize the day.
It was the game plan Landry Williams told his Madison Prep team once the LHSAA finalized plans for its novel coronavirus pandemic shortened football season two weeks ago.
Those same words apply to the other teams in a competitive District 7-3A looking to unseat the defending champion Chargers.
“Everybody is just so excited to play,” Williams said. “We have waited for it. Yes, football is here. This year, more than any other, you need to play every game like it could be your last. If we learned anything last spring it was this — no season is guaranteed.”
A new year brings new challenges and senior standouts. If LSU is DBU, you could argue that 7-3A is a high school equivalent. Madison Prep defensive backs, Major Burns (Georgia) and Joel Williams (Kentucky), signed with Southeastern Conference schools. This year, the Chargers’ Tyrell Raby and University High’s Jardin Gilbert are the leaders of the 7-3A DB pack. Raby committed to Memphis over the summer. Gilbert’s finalists include multiple Power 5 schools, but his focus on U-High’s season.
“I can’t wait to be on the field with another team,” Gilbert said. “It’s been so long since we could do that. Last year did not end the way we wanted it to. We lost in the semifinals. Our goal is to go all the way this time.”
Don’t be surprised if the two players square off against each other when U-High meets MPA on Nov. 5 at Memorial Stadium. Both are expected to be playmakers as wide receivers too.
Raby had 14 receiving touchdowns a year ago. Quarterback Zeon Chriss, who returns after accounting for 35 TDs in 2019, distributed the ball to Burns and Williams also. MPA, a quarterfinalist a year ago, seeks a title game berth for the first time since 2016. The Chargers played in Class 2A then.
“If I can make a play for my team, it doesn’t matter where,” Raby said. “Zeon improved so much last year. He makes good decisions. This year, the line in front of him has improved so much. We are ready to see what we can do on both sides of the ball.”
Gilbert said the Cubs also have a different look built more on speed than the size past of UHS teams.
“We are fast … this is the fastest team I have played on,” Gilbert said. “We have playmakers all over the place, and I think that is going to make this year fun.”
U-High coach Andy Martin and Brusly coach Hoff Schooler rank 7-3A as one of Louisiana’s top 3A districts. So does MPA’s Williams. U-High was a semifinalist in Division II last year, while Baker, Brusly and Madison Prep all advanced to the 3A quarterfinals.
It was Brusly's first quarterfinal berth. Another traditional power, Parkview Baptist, is expected to evolve in its second year in coach Stefan LeFors’ spread. PBS quarterback Roman Mula (illness) and U-High running back Derrick Graham (injury) are among the players looking for breakout seasons.
“Part of the reason why we did so well in the playoffs is we played each other every week,” Schooler said. “The challenge for us now is to maintain and move to the next step.”
“Some talented guys graduated, but week in and week out you have to be ready to play in this district,” Martin added. “I don’t expect that to change.”
District 7-3A
Defending champion: Madison Prep
2019 rewind: Madison Prep 9-1, 7-0; University 7-3, 6-1; Baker 5-4, 4-3; Brusly 5-5, 3-4; Mentorship Academy 5-5, 3-4; Parkview Baptist 5-5, 3-4; West Feliciana 2-8, 2-5; Glen Oaks 2-8, 1-6.
2019 playoffs: Madison Prep (Class 3A quarterfinals), University (Division II select semifinals), Baker (3A quarterfinals), Brusly (3A quarterfinals), Mentorship Academy (3A first round), Parkview Baptist (Division II first round)
Top returning players: DB/WR Tyrell Raby, QB Zeon Chriss, RB Myles Poullard, P/K Marquise McKnight, Madison Prep; DB/WR Jardin Gilbert, RB Derrick Graham, LB Micah Davey, TE Austin Ausberry, University; QB Roman Mula, Parkview Baptist; WR Travoris Harris, Glen Oaks; QB Bennett Clement, WR/DB Neno Lemay, West Feliciana; ATH Koiy Milton, Baker; DE Bralon Thymes, FS Brayden Veal, LB Xavier Orgeron, Brusly.
What’s new: Claude Coleman of Baker and Hudson Fuller of West Feliciana are the two new coaches in the district.
Top games: University at Parkview Baptist, Oct. 16; University vs. Madison Prep at Memorial Stadium, Nov. 5.
Three and out
1: NOTABLE NUMBERS: Madison Prep’s Chriss had some of the area’s most notable numbers. He passed for more than 3,015 yards and accounted for 35 TDs as the Chargers advanced to the Class 3A quarterfinals.
Two other players, U-High’s Graham and PBS’ Mula, had big games, but also were hampered by injuries/illness during the season.
2: STREAK ALIVE: University has advanced to the semifinals or better since 2013, the year the LHSAA split its championships in classes for nonselect schools and divisions for select schools. The Cubs lost to De La Salle in the semifinals a year ago and most recently won titles in 2017 and 2018. U-High, Parkview Baptist (Division I) and West Feliciana (Class 3A) all claimed LHSAA titles during the past decade.
3: QUARTERFINALS STUFF: Brusly, Baker and Madison Prep, made it to the 3A quarterfinals last year. It was their quarterfinal the Panthers lost to eventual champion St. James. All but two 7-3A teams advanced to the postseason.