SULPHUR — Sometimes, it can be hard to get a hit at the LHSAA Softball tournament. And others, you run into a hard-hitting team.
Both scenarios came into play as top-seeded Many rallied past No. 2 Doyle 4-2 to win the Class 2A title Saturday at North Frasch Park.
“It’s a tough loss. I wish we could have scored a few more runs to give ourselves a bigger cushion,” Doyle coach Amanda Decell said. “They are a good-hitting team and you definitely have to give them that.
“I thought holding them until the fifth inning without a hit was the best you could do. They got us there at the end.”
Many trailed 2-0 and did not get a hit off Doyle starter Marley Olivier until Jada Carhee hit a line-drive single to right center in the bottom of the fifth.
Seven straight hits in the sixth gave Many the only lead it would need in this game. MHS pitcher Tia Holmes gave up two big hits and then held Doyle to one hit in the final two innings.
It is the first LHSAA softball title for Many (33-5). Doyle (29-6) was in the final for the first time since winning 2A in 2018.
Three players had RBI hits in Many’s four-run sixth inning, led by Brook Jenkins, who was 1-3 with two RBIs. Elise Jones was 1-3 with a solo home run and Kay Kay Savant had an RBI double for Doyle.
A day after winning its semifinal game on a sacrifice fly by Jones in the bottom of the eighth, Jones gave her team an early edge. The SLU signee led off the top of the second inning with a home run to left.
MHS had seven extra-base hits in a 16-5 semifinal win. Doyle’s Olivier, a BRCC signee, retired 10 straight Many hitters to start the game.
Each team had a chance to score in the sixth. Only Many did so. Holmes walked two in the top of the sixth but Doyle could not capitalize.
“Once they (Many) were ahead of us and kept getting hits the momentum was on their side,” said Jones, who also praised her own team. “We were hot early and they were hot late.”