Nonselect second round
Acadiana at Denham Springs
Class 5A
7 p.m. at DSHS
RECORDS: No. 3 Acadiana 10-1; No. 19 Denham Springs 7-4
LAST WEEK: Acadiana beat Live Oak 22-7; Denham Springs beat Sam Houston 17-14
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ACADIANA: RB Lucky Brooks, RB Larryll Greene; DENHAM SPRINGS: RB Treveon Muse, LB Brennan LeBlanc, WR DJ Williams.
NOTEWORTHY: Acadiana plays a District 4-5A team from Livingston Parish for the second straight week … Muse has 1,356 rushing yards and 15 TDs, while QB Luke Lunsford has 2,424 passing yards and 24 TDs for the Yellow Jackets … LeBlanc and another LB, Tristan Duhe, have 119 tackles each for DSHS.
Caldwell vs. Madison Prep
Class 3A
7 p.m. at Istrouma High
RECORDS: No. 10 Caldwell Parish 9-2; No. 26 Madison Prep (5-6)
LAST WEEK: Caldwell beat Avoyelles 22-14; Madison Prep beat Jewel Sumner 24-20
PLAYERS TO WATCH: CALDWELL: QB Jaron Townsend, RB B.J. Cheffin Jr.; MADISON PREP: RB Roy Davis Jr., LB Prumis Breckinridge, WR/DB Joel Williams.
NOTEWORTHY: The Chargers face Cenla-based Caldwell for the first time in school history … MPA trailed 20-6 last week before rallying for the win … Davis is the top rusher for the Chargers and scored the game-winning TD on a 5-yard run last week.
East Feliciana at Amite
Class 2A
7 p.m. at AHS-Amite
RECORDS: No. 15 East Feliciana 6-5, No. 2 Amite 10-1
LAST WEEK: East Feliciana beat Friendship Capitol 22-8; Amite beat Springfield 51-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: EAST FELICIANA: RB/DB Deandre Patin, WR/DB Richard Davis, OL/DL Cordarius Wright; AMITE: RB Corey McKnight, WR Cam Henderson, DT Ishmael Sopsher.
NOTEWORTHY: The Tigers of District 8-2A have five straight wins, including last week’s playoff win over district rival Capitol … Second-seeded Amite has rolled off 10 straight wins since losing its season opener to Country Day … Elite DL Sopsher has 12 QB hurries, while McKnight has over 1,200 rushing yards and 29 TDs for Amite.
East Iberville at Delhi
Class 1A
7 p.m. at Delhi
RECORDS: No. 10 East Iberville (7-4) at No. 7 Delhi (8-3)
LAST WEEK: East Iberville beat Arcadia 22-16; Delhi beat North Central 46-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: EAST IBERVILLE: QB Mike Triplett, OL/DL Justin Hollins, LB Lester Joseph; DELHI: QB Brandon Williams, WR Cadavious Leggins, WR Cameron McDowell.
NOTEWORTHY: East Iberville won the first playoff game in school history last season and added to that total with another win last week … Hollins is a jack-of-all-trades on the offensive and defensive lines for the Tigers of District 6-1A.
Iota at Baker
Class 3A
7 p.m. at BHS’ Wedge Kyes Stadium
RECORDS: No. 1 Iota 11-0; No. 17 Baker 7-4
LAST WEEK: Iota beat KIPP Renaissance 49-0; Baker beat Marksville 18-12
PLAYERS TO WATCH: IOTA: QB Trae Rambin, RB Luke Doucet, RB Kollin Guillory; BAKER: RB Desmond Windon, OL/DL Dillon Cage, RB Kiley Clifton.
NOTEWORTHY: Iota’s playoff win in the first round last year was its first since 2003, a year after the school won the 2A title … Baker is hosting a playoff game for the first time in 12 years … RB Desmond Windon has 1,093 rushing yards and Clifton adds 781 rushing yards and 8 TDs … Cage has 31 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and 2 sacks.
Livonia at Lakeshore
Class 4A
7 p.m. at LHS-Mandeville
RECORDS: No. 12 Livonia 9-2; No. 5 Lakeshore 11-0
LAST WEEK: No. 12 Livonia beat Cecilia 28-6; No. 5 Lakeshore beat DeRidder 45-21
PLAYERS TO WATCH: LIVONIA: RB Tyler Milstead, LB Brennen Jones, CB Brayden Brown; LAKESHORE: QB Parker Orvin, RB Maximus Lowery, WR Jacob Bernard.
NOTEWORTHY: Lakeshore was the 4A runner-up a year ago … Livonia won a 3A title in 2014 … Milstead has 850 rushing yards and 10 TDs for Livonia … QB Kerri Wells completed 76 of 188 passes for 1,281 yards and 22 TDs for the Wildcats.
St. James at North Webster
Class 3A
7 p.m. at NWHS-Springhill
RECORDS: No. 9 St. James 7-4; No. 8 North Webster 7-4
LAST WEEK: St. James beat Donaldsonville 25-0; North Webster beat Albany 41-8
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ST. JAMES: LB Lamon Lewis, QB Shamar Smith, DE Savion Jones; NORTH WEBSTER: RB Lorenzo Johnson, QB Tyrell Markray, WR Scottie Johnson.
NOTEWORTHY: Smith leads St. James in both rushing and passing, including 989 passing yards and 802 rushing yards in the regular season … Markray is equally dynamic for North Webster with 1,096 regular-season passing yards and 12 TDs … The scoring and offensive averages for both teams are similar.
St. Helena at Northeast
Class 2A
7 p.m. at NHS-Pride
RECORDS: No. 6 St. Helena 9-2; No. 22 Northeast 4-6
LAST WEEK: No. 6 St. Helena beat Delhi Charter 32-0; No. 22 Northeast beat Lake Arthur 12-8
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ST. HELENA: QB Deshone Singleton, RB Matthew Claiborne, RB Corey Leblanc; NORTHEAST: LB Quoshane Kelly, DE Johnny Selders, LB Trevion Bonaventure.
NOTEWORTHY: The fact that first-year St. Helena coach Johnny Felder was the defensive coordinator at Northeast the last five years makes this a unique chess game … Singleton has 905 passing yards and 9 TDs and Leblanc 1,545 yards and 17 TDs for St. Helena … Northeast QB Ryshaun Steel has 1,474 passing yards with 16 TDs.
Slidell at East Ascension
Class 5A
7 p.m. at Spartan Stadium-Gonzales Primary School
RECORDS: No. 12 Slidell 9-2; No. 5 East Ascension 10-1
LAST WEEK: Slidell beat Central Lafourche 35-21; East Ascension beat East St. John 17-13
PLAYERS TO WATCH: SLIDELL: RB Harlan Dixon, QB Jacob Guidry, WR/RB Tito Simmons; EAST ASCENSION: DE Deshone Hall, RB Evan Copeland, DB Dequann Mitchell.
NOTEWORTHY: East Ascension looks to make a key step to the quarterfinals … The Spartans’ Mitchell has 3 punt returns for TDs this season and had 4 interceptions in one game … QB Jason Wakefield has passed for more than 1,600 yards for EAHS.
Zachary at Hahnville
Class 5A
7 p.m. at HHS-Boutte
RECORDS: No. 6 Zachary 9-2; No. 22 Hahnville 6-5
LAST WEEK: Zachary Sulphur 42-17; Hahnville beat Walker 35-9
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ZACHARY: QB Keilon Brown, WR Khris Simmons, LB Wes Brady; HAHNVILLE: QB Andrew Robison, RB Brandon Comardelle.
NOTEWORTHY: This is the third time in four years the teams have met in the playoffs, including last year’s 5A title game won by the Broncos … Keep an eye on the QBs, Hahnville’s Robison is 2-0 since winning an arbitration case with the LHSAA, including 166 passing yards last week … Zachary’s Brown has 1,943 passing yards and 24 TDs, along with 825 rushing yards and 12 TDs.
Select quarterfinals
Ascension Catholic vs. Catholic-PC
Division IV
7 p.m. at NRG Field-New Roads
RECORDS: No. 2 Ascension Catholic 10-1; No. 10 Catholic-Pointe Coupee 8-2
LAST WEEK: Ascension Catholic beat Hanson Memorial 52-8; Catholic-PC beat St. Edmund 19-12
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ASCENSION CATHOLIC: RB/LB Jai Williams, RB/SS Jamar Barber, MLB Andrew Landry; CATHOLIC-PC: C/DL Reid Rivet, RB/LB Nick Carriere, FB/LB Colin Grezaffi.
NOTEWORTHY: Two area teams from different local districts meet in a game that will showcase running the football …ACHS’ Williams (2,018 yards, 26 TDs) and Barber (785 yards, 12 TDs) have nearly 3,000 yards between them … CHSPC’s Grezzaffi (991 yards, 16 TDs) leads a quartet of runners that also has nearly 3,000 rushing yards.
Catholic-NI at Dunham
Division III
7 p.m. at Dunham Stadium-Siegen Lane
RECORDS: No. 6 Catholic-New Iberia 10-1; No. 3 Dunham 9-0
LAST WEEK: Catholic-NI beat St. Thomas Aquinas 47-0; Dunham had a bye
PLAYERS TO WATCH: CATHOLIC-NI: QB Trenayvian Amos, FB Trey Henry, DL Marlon Brown; DUNHAM: LB Conner Bown OL/DL Chad Falgoust, WR Devin Taylor, QB Reed Godbery.
NOTEWORTHY: Amos leads a balanced rushing attack for defending Division III champion CHSNI with 967 yards and 20 TDs, while Henry adds 819 yards and 16 TDs … Godbery has passed for 1,772 yards and 20 TDs for Dunham … Taylor has 638 receiving yards and 8 TDs, while LSU commitment Derek Stingley Jr. has 573 receiving yards.
Episcopal vs. Notre Dame
Division III
7 p.m. at Crowley High
RECORDS: No. 8 Episcopal 7-4; No. 1 Notre Dame 10-0
LAST WEEK: Episcopal beat Menard 32-22
PLAYERS TO WATCH: EPISCOPAL: RB Austin Jemison, RB/LB Brandon Garrido, LB Lane Grigsby, OL/DL Ethan Massengale; NOTRE DAME: QB Ben Broussard, RB Noah Bourgeois.
NOTEWORTHY: Yes, Episcopal will make another run at the Pioneers this year with Jemison (1,653 yards rushing, 19 TDs) and Garrido (1,013 rushing yards, 12 TDs) leading the way … Grigsby has 70 tackles for EHS … Notre Dame was the Division III runner-up last year and beat the Knights 45-0 in the regional round.
Parkview Baptist at St. Charles Catholic
7 p.m. at SCC-LaPlace
RECORDS: No. 7 Parkview Baptist 5-6; No. 2 St. Charles Catholic 7-3
LAST WEEK: Parkview beat Teurlings Catholic 35-16; St. Charles had a bye
PLAYERS TO WATCH: PARKVIEW: QB/DB Dustin Philippe, WR/DB Kyle Washington, RB/DB Terry Tolliver; ST. CHARLES: QB Justin Dumas, DB Jordan Brown.
NOTEWORTHY: The last time PBS was a No. 7 seed, the final result was an LHSAA title … Philippe has 400 rushing yards on offense and 65 tackles on defense for the Eagles, while Washington 457 receiving yards on offense and 84 tackle defense … Dumas scored the winning TD in OT in SCC’s 13-7 Week 10 win over St. James.
St. Augustine vs. Catholic
Division I
7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium
RECORDS: No. 10 St. Augustine 6-5; No. 2 Catholic 9-1
LAST WEEK: St. Augustine beat Holy Cross 37-9; Catholic had a bye
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ST. AUGUSTINE: QB Trevon Woodson, DB Damon McFarland Jr.; CATHOLIC: Connor Finnucane, WR Greg Martin, RB Josh Parker.
NOTEWORTHY: The Bears face the Purple Knights for the second straight year in the quarterfinals … Catholic won 7-3 last season and went on to win the Division I title … Parker has 908 rushing yards and 13 TDs for Catholic …Woodson accounted for 254 yards of offense last week to lead a St. Aug team that played turnover free.
St. Louis at University
Division III
7 p.m. at UHS’ Gill Stadium
RECORDS: No. 9 St. Louis Catholic 5-6; No. 1 University 10-0
LAST WEEK: St. Louis beat Loyola 36-24; University had a bye
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ST. LOUIS: WR Benji Chatters, LB Matt Houston, CB Carrington Guillory; UNIVERSITY: DB Gideon Cuellar, OL/DL Rashad Green, WR Thomas Teepell.
NOTEWORTHY: The Cubs begin their title defense in the quarterfinals against a team they beat in the 2014 quarterfinals on the way to a Division II title … RB Mike Hollins (1,196 rushing yards, 26 TDs) and QB John Gordon McKernan (1,303 passing yards, 18 TDs) lead the U-High defense.
Southern Lab at Ouachita Christian
7 p.m. at OCS-Monroe
RECORDS: No. 1 Southern Lab 10-1; No. 9 Ouachita Christian 8-3
LAST WEEK: Southern Lab beat St. Mary’s 49-6; Ouachita Christian beat Central Catholic 49-28
PLAYERS TO WATCH: SOUTHERN LAB: RB Tyrion Davis, OL Kardell Thomas, LB Jabar Triplett; OUACHITA CHRISTIAN: QB Turner Carr, WR Eli Extine, WR Gavin Shepherd.
NOTEWORTHY: LHSAA sanctions kept the Kittens out of the playoffs last year and they roared back into the postseason last week with Davis, an LSU commitment, running for 81 yards on just 11 carries and has over 2,000 yards rushing on the season …OCS also is a traditional power and the two teams met in the 2014 title game.