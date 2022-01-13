A nearly-disastrous second quarter that saw Family Christian Academy score just one point wasn’t enough to derail the Flames’ 42-33 win over Brusly on Thursday.
The Flames (20-5) kept Brusly’s offense off kilter early in the first quarter as they forced the Panthers (10-7) into risky outlet passes and subpar looks from the field. It wasn’t until the 4:45 mark in the first quarter that the Panthers managed to score from the field, when Josh McNair nailed a 3 from the key.
Brusly kept with their guard-centric approach in the second quarter, but turned up the pressure on defense. The Flames scored only one point in the second half, courtesy of a Tyler Flugence free throw. For Family Christian coach Isaac Amedee, the anomaly of the second quarter didn’t faze his team going into halftime.
“We’ve got a lot of seniors and I’m fortunate that they’ve had some good coaches in the past,” Amedee said. “I’ve got a mature group. There’s highs and lows in games and there’s highs and lows in life. The successful people stay even keel. We’ve reiterated that daily.”
Family Christian came out of the half fresh on offense, relying heavily on the perimeter capabilities of Flugence and Eric May to crawl back into a lead after the lackluster close to the first half. The Panthers struggled to adjust to the fast-pace offense in the second half despite having the size advantage on the perimeter. As time wound down in the fourth and the fouls began to pile up for Brusly, the Flames took advantage of the opportunity to widen their lead.
Brusly coach Kirby Loupe knew his team would need to attack the rim instead of settling for outside jumpers, especially if they weren’t falling.
“They played a matchup, 1-2-2 zone,” Loupe said of the Flames’ defensive efforts against his team. “But the ball stuck quite a bit, even in the first half. I thought we still did a nice job in transition and attacking the rim, but our advantage tonight was size and we talked about not settling for shooting from the perimeter.”
The Panthers were led by Tyan Young with 14, while Flugence posted 17 for the Flames. Jireh Williams finished with nine and Chance Martin had seven for Family Christian.