Beau Chene softball coach Thad Dickey packed his bags and started driving to Monroe to prepare for the annual LHSCA All-Star softball games. Dickey, President of the Louisiana Softball Coaches Association, soon turned around and headed back home.
A short time later it was announced that annual all-star games set for Friday and Saturday at the University of Louisiana at Monroe were cancelled.
“Mother nature won this weekend … that is about the only thing you can say,” Dickey said. “We’ve been working with this and looking at it since Monday. “We looked at every possible option. ULM said their field was under water. Every high school field up north is under water too. We tried Louisiana College and they’re under water.
“The one option that could have worked was Broussard Park outside of Lafayette. Those fields are all artificial turf. But they have USSA Youth baseball and softball tournaments scheduled, so they were booked.”
Dickey said the LSCA considered moving the game back one week but found out that up to 14 players would miss at least one of the games because of graduation ceremonies.
“One of the reasons why we moved the games up a week was because there are so many graduations next week,” Dickey said. “It also is a safety issue because some of the girls drive themselves and we did not want them on the roads with the forecasts we have.”
Dickey said all the players scheduled to complete for the East and West squads will receive their awards, jerseys and other items they would have gotten had the games been played.
CPS game changes
Central Private’s plans to host Wayne Academy in an MAIS Class 3A South State baseball championship series also got washed away on Thursday. The Rebels won the first game of the series 4-3 on Tuesday.
The teams are now set meet at 4 p.m. Saturday at CPS, with an if necessary game to follow at 6 p.m. The Rebels are coached by Wes Theriot, brother of former LSU and MLB standout Ryan Theriot.
Gone too soon
Walker High is mourning the death of former quarterback Jacobi Scott. Scott and former East St. John running back/wide receiver Shelvin Keller were killed in auto accident involving an 18-wheeler last night in Marshall, Texas.
The duo was returning home for the summer after the spring semester at Kansas-based Southwestern College, an NAIA school. Sadly, Keller posted one final tweet which said, “Be home in a few.”
The Walker High Facebook page includes a video tribute to Scott.