Extreme makeover, the West Feliciana edition. Yes, the Class 3A Saints are getting artificial turf for their football field too.
But there are plenty of other changes coming for the St. Francisville-based school.
“We are very fortunate to have the support of our community and were able to pass a bond issue last year,” WFHS athletic director Shelley Genre said. “Artificial turf is only part of what is in the works.
“We are building a new gym that should be ready in January. And we hope to start doing renovation work on the (football) fieldhouse.”
Genre said the addition of turf was a little something extra that came about when enough money for other projects, including a new Bains Elementary and a new wing for WFHS, came in below the projected costs.
The new WFHS gym will seat approximately 400 more than the existing gym. A digital scoreboard was installed for football last year. Along with the turf field, Genre said LED lighting will be installed.
Adding turf also brings another change — a new venue for track field events, including the jumps, that will be located adjacent to the stadium. Genre said added bleachers for fans to watch field events also are planned.
Harris, Allen on SEC list
Linebackers Christian Harris and Christopher Allen of Alabama earned spots on the preseason All-SEC football teams announced Friday.
Harris, a former University High standout, was a first-team selection and has listed one of the top returning linebackers in the SEC by multiple publications.
Allen, a former Southern Lab star, has successfully battled back from injuries and claimed a berth on the third team.
LHSCA honors coaches
A total of 35 coaches were recognized for 25-year years of service to LHSAA schools. A number of those honored were on hand to receive their plaques during last week's LHSCA convention.
Area coaches receiving 25-year recognition were: Jay Dykes of St. Amant, Nelson Malpica of Woodlawn, Broadmoor’s Terrence Gillette, St. Joseph’s Academy’s Sivi Miller, Frank Fresina of Central, Paul Varnado of Dutchtown, Lutcher’s Kim LaComb, Celeste Thornhill of West Feliciana, Livonia’s Bo Burson and James Smith of St. James.
LHSCA numbers
The LHSCA Coaches Convention held in person at the Crowne Plaza last Monday/Tuesday posted notable numbers.
A total of 771 coaches registered for the event and LHSCA director Eric Held said more than 800 coaches attended the first in-person event since the pandemic.
It was the first time the convention has been held in Baton Rouge since 2017. The event returns to the Crowne Plaza next summer.
Coaches update
There will be several familiar names and faces in different places and/or roles in 2021-22.
Harold Boudreaux, who spent last season as head boys basketball coach at East Iberville, has moved to Southern Lab.
James Holmes has moved to Northeast as head boys basketball coach. Holmes most recently coached at Baker. Tammy Pierce returns as head girls basketball coach at White Castle. Pierce, a former WCHS player, coached the Bulldogs from 2008-14.
Also, former Baton Rouge High and Baylor track standout Katrina Taylor has joined the coaching staff at Istrouma.
Prep notables
West Feliciana retired the number of former star Jaylon Ferguson of the Baltimore Ravens during an end of the summer football training event.
Ferguson broke the NCAA’s career sacks record with 45 at Louisiana Tech before being drafted by the Ravens in the third round in 2019.
Zachary’s Ashton Freeman advanced to the round of 16 at the USA Wrestling Junior 16 and under nationals held in Fargo, ND, last week.
Freeman was the LHSAA’s Division I champion at 220 pounds last year and also played defensive line for the Broncos.