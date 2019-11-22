OPELOUSAS — Something had to give amid soggy conditions in the Division IV select playoff game between Opelousas Catholic and Catholic-Pointe Coupee, and it did not happen until nearly the end.
Touchdowns by Collin Grezaffi and Matthew Langlois in the fourth quarter did the job for seventh-seeded Catholic-Pointe Coupee in a 13-0 win over No. 2-seeded Opelousas Catholic on a rainy Friday night at Donald Gardner Stadium.
The Hornets will face No. 6-seeded Southern Lab in the Division IV semifinals next week.
Grezaffi and Langlois capped a 312-yard rushing attack. Grezaffi tallied 127 yards on 28 carries and Langlois ran eight times for 118 yards.
“We knew we were going to get their best after we beat them earlier in the season and we knew they were a good team, but our defense and our O-line managed to shut them out the entire game,” Grezaffi said.
The playoff battle marked the second meeting this season for the district rivals. Catholic-PC (10-2) defeated OCHS 44-10 in a 5-1A showdown in October, but this time, the sloppy conditions prevented offensive fireworks.
“Even in adverse conditions, Opelousas Catholic played extremely well defensively, and both sides had trouble taking care of the football,” CHSPC coach David Simoneaux said. “I have to give it to our offensive line for absolutely mashing people up front.”
A Colin Grezaffi 1-yard sneak with 8:00 left in the game broke a scoreless tie. He reached the end zone after a 23-play, 71-yard drive that began midway in the third quarter.
The scoring drive began after Nick Carriere interpreted a Jesse Roy pass intended for Keon Coleman that gave CHSPC possession at its own 29-yard line.
Langlois scored on a 64-yard run with 3:57 remaining. The drive began when the Hornets took over on downs after Roy’s incomplete pass on a fourth-and-7 at the CHSPC 39-yard line.
Roy had reached Hornets territory on a 22-yard run to the CHSPC 40.
The end zone eluded both teams in the first half, and fumbles ended big plays for both teams. The Hornets lost grasp of the ball on three possessions and the Vikings on two.
A Langlois fumble stopped CHSPC at the Vikings 45 after Grezaffi gained 28 yards on the first five plays of the game.
Roy moved the ball effectively on OC's drive, getting yards on small keepers. He gained 3 yards on a fake to Caleb Rubin, and he nearly connected with Coleman on what would have been a 3-yard touchdown pass — but Langlois grabbed the ball to void the scoring drive.
“This was a rough one tonight,” Opelousas Catholic coach Thomas David said. “The touchback was tough, but we missed a lot of opportunities and you can’t do that against good teams.
“In weather like this, it’s tough to find opportunities, and we didn’t take advantage of them tonight.”.
Another opportunity knocked for the Vikings when Vosburg fumbled at the OCHS 29-yard line two plays after Grezaffi’s 59-yard carry.
Coleman grabbed a 21-yard pass from Roy and ran 50 yards to the end zone on the next play, but a holding call erased the touchdown.
Opelousas Catholic (10-2) took possession once more, this time on a Vosburg fumble at the Vikings 43-yard line, but the first half expired before OCHS could cash in on the next opportunity.
Roy finished 7 of 15 for 70 yards. He carried 19 times for 58 yards.
“I’m very proud of our team,” David said. “We had a great season, and we have a lot of good players coming back, so we’ll be in good shape.”