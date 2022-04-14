Catholic High School came into the Metro Golf Championships with an unbeaten record.
The Bears remained that way Thursday after dominating the Metro tournament, winning the team championship by 28 shots at The Island Golf Course in Plaquemine.
Catholic's 309 team score outdistanced second-place Dunham (337) and University (341).
Dunham's Brooks Thornton edged Catholic's Walter Anderson in a playoff, which ended on the par-5 second hole with Thompson making par to claim the title.
Thornton and Anderson were tied at 1-over 73 through 18 holes to force a playoff.
Anderson finished the metro season with an average of 69.04.
Two freshmen — Parkview Baptist's Elliot Aucoin and Brusly's Mason Comeaux — battled for third in a playoff after they both finished the first 18 holes at 5-over 77. Aucoin clinched third by winning the first playoff hole.
Team scores
1, Catholic 309; 2, Dunham 337; 3, University High 341; 4, Parkview Baptist 354; 5, Brusly 360; 6, Denham Springs 377; 7, St. John 391; 8, Dutchtown 432
Top 15 individuals
T1, Brooks Thornton, Dunham 73*
T1 Walter Anderson, Catholic 73
T3 Elliot Aucoin, Parkview Baptist 77&
T3 Mason Comeaux, Brusly 77
5 Carter Schmitt, Catholic 78
T6 Alston Manne, Catholic 79
T6 David Marsh, Catholic 79
8 Drew Silman, Zachary 80
T9 Nic Browning, Central Private 83
T9 Luke Haskew, University 83
T9 Cody Vaughn, University 83
T12 Chris Cerniauskas, Catholic 84
T12 Harley Vaughn, University84
T14 Jack Allen, Catholic-Pointe Coupee 85
T 14 Braxton Moss, Denham Springs 85
*Won low medalist in playoff
& Won third low medalist in playoff