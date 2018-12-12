The Dunham’s Derek Stingley Jr. is rated as the nation’s top defensive back. So it was perhaps appropriate that Stingley's school was the last stop on the tour of jersey ceremonies for the All-American Bowl.

Stingley, an LSU commitment since the summer, was honored for being selected to play in the national all-star game set for Jan. 5 in San Antonio. The symbolic jersey presentation/ceremony was held in the school’s gym Wednesday afternoon.

“The process has been amazing, it has been fun,” said Stingley, who relishes the chance to compete against other top players. “Going against the top people in the country … that is going to be fun because they’ll work me and I’ll give them some work."

He is scheduled to sign with the Tigers next Wednesday when the NCAA’s early signing period for football begins. Stingley’s jersey presentation was the second on as many days locally. University High standout Christian Harris was honored Tuesday.

The ceremony comes a week after Stingley was honored as Louisiana’s Gatorade Player of the Year and also as a finalist for Gatorade’s National Player of the year honor.

Stingley was s standout on offense and defense. He had 23 catches for 667 yards and 8 touchdowns for the Tigers on offense this fall. Stingley also rushed for 201 yards on 13 carries with 4 TDs. He finished his Dunham career with 27 interceptions, 17 pass breakups and also returned 14 kicks for TDs.

Stingley and U-High’s Harris are part of a four-player local contingent selected to play in the All-American Bowl, previously known as the U.S. Army Bowl. Two other LSU commitments, offensive lineman Kardell Thomas and running back Tyrion Davis of Southern Lab, were honored for their selection to the All-American Bowl earlier in the season.

“His contributions to our football program are immense,” Dunham football coach Neil Weiner said. “We’re also proud of him and what he does for our school. Our little kids love him. He gives them piggyback rides and high fives. He’s a great ambassador for our school.”