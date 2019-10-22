DUTCHTOWN — St. Amant has had trouble finishing off tough matches at times this season, but Tuesday night the Gators showed they have learned how to close.
The Gators lost the first set and trailed 10-1 in the second before storming back. By the end of the match, St. Amant had earned a 3-1 win over District 4-I rival Dutchtown by scores of 21-25, 25-20, 25-17 and 25-16.
“After the first set, I looked at our stats and the entire team was hitting in the negative,” St. Amant coach Allison Leake said. “You can’t win matches if you can’t keep the ball in the court. It wasn’t just us. St. Amant did a great job blocking and kept us off of our game.”
The win allows St. Amant (15-11, 5-2) to remain in second place in the district standings. Dutchtown (25-7, 4-2), which won 14 consecutive matches earlier in the season, lost its sixth in eight matches.
St. Amant was led by Elaina Anderson with 15 kills. She also had four digs and two blocks.
“It was exciting,” Anderson said. “Everybody was pumped and amped up for everyone else. It was definitely one of the best, if not the best, matches we’ve played this season.”
St. Amant got contributions throughout its lineup including Gracie Duplechein with six kills and 27 assists, Zoe Richard (11 kills), Madison Glasby (seven kills, 14 digs) and Olivia Rome (16 assists, four digs).
In the first set, Dutchtown led until a pair hitting errors helped St. Amant take a 21-20 lead. A kill from Zoe Wooten and two by Alexis Logarbo keyed a 5-0 run by the Griffins to close out the set.
In the second set, Wooten had two blocks and Taylor Heeb had three kills as Dutchtown took a 10-1 lead. The lead evaporated as St. Amant won 11 of the next 12 points. The Griffins were as close 21-19 before falling 25-20.
The third set was tied 14-14 before St. Amant took control on its way to a 25-17 win. In the fourth set, St. Amant moved out to a 16-6 lead and never let Dutchtown get closer than seven points.
St. Amant closed out the match with a 25-16 win in the fourth set, and avenged a 3-1 loss to the Griffins on Oct. 3.
Logarbo and India Bennett each had four blocks for Dutchtown. Bennett also had nine kills while Wooten added six. Jaela Drumgole (15 assists) and Heeb (11 assists) set the pace for the Griffins offense. Sarah St. Pierre finished with nine digs.
“I have no answers tonight,” Dutchtown coach Patrick Ricks said. “I don’t know how we go up 10-1 in the second set, and don’t win that set. I don’t know how that happens.”