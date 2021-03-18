Will the streak continue — one year removed? That is just one question the Lutcher High girls powerlifting team looks to answer at the LHSAA Powerlifting Championships on Friday.
How many records the Bulldogs’ top lifters, Shay Naquin and Quamecca Stafford, may set is another key point to consider.
Division III Lutcher saw its hopes of building on a13-year team title streak shut down by the novel coronavirus pandemic a year ago. Now Lutcher looks to win its 14th title in a row during the competition at ULM’s Fant-Ewing Arena in Monroe with Stafford and Naquin in lead roles.
Girls competition for all five girls divisions is set to include 470 competitors using 10 platforms and will begin at 9:30 a.m. Friday.
Lutcher began its string of team titles in 2007, breaking numerous division and composite LHSAA records while winning multiple individual titles along the way.
Naquin competes in the 165-pound weight class and Stafford competes at 114. Both have competed in multiple world championships in addition to LHSAA competition for Lutcher.
If Naquin equals her totals from the regional meet held last month she will break two LHSAA composite records and Division III marks in all four categories in her weight class.
Lutcher coach John Magendie believes Naquin can break composite records in all four categories: squat, bench press, deadlift and total lift. Naquin lifted a total 1,110 pounds at the regional meet.
Stafford placed first at the junior world championships in 2019, setting a deadlift record of 380 pounds. Stafford holds all Division III records in her weight class class.
Like Naquin, Stafford enters the week with the expectation of breaking all four Division III and composite records. She had a total lift of 955 pounds at the regional meet and Magendie says Stafford could add 90 pounds to the composite meet total.