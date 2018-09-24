It started out as a battle of nerves. Lee High and Live Oak knew all too well the importance of their Division II, District 4 volleyball match.
The two teams were undefeated in district. At times both had trouble capturing momentum or holding onto it Monday night at Lee. Ultimately, Lee had just enough to notch a 3-0 victory over Live Oak. The Patriots won 25-20, 25-23 and 25-19.
“I think both teams were nervous because this was a big game,” Lee coach Michelle Haynes said. “And I think we both made mistakes by trying not to make mistakes. Our passes were off and our serves. It was uncharacteristic. Overall, we had enough of a lead to maintain and win.”
Lee (22-3, 5-0) has now won 12 in a row, thanks in part to the efforts of Diamond Holliday and Reghan Daniel. Holliday was the mainstay at the net with 10 kills and eight blocks, along with four aces. Daniel had 17 assists.
The Patriots took the lead early in the first set by scoring six straight points. A block by Holliday and some hitting errors by the Eagles (10-7, 4-1) fueled the surge.
Live Oak battled back and got within one, at 13-12, on a kill by Cameryn Gerage, who led the Eagles with eight kills, seven digs and two aces. Kills by Jordan Coates and Chassidy Robertson padded the lead. The Eagles fought off a couple of set points before Trinity Bell’s kill ended it at 25-20.
“They definitely capitalized on our mistakes … totally … and then we didn’t do the same when they made mistakes,” Live Oak coach Chastity Sims said. “When we made mistakes, they knew how to keep us down. Mentally, we’ve got to come back from that. I can’t wait to see (Lee) again.”
The second set was the closest. Lee appeared primed to put the set away, leading 23-19. But a kill by Gerage pushed LOHS back into it. An errant Lee serve made it 24-23. Valente Jenkins’ kill gave Lee a 25-23 escape.
“We were tight and nervous,” Daniel said. “I don’t think we relaxed and started playing more like ourselves until the middle of the third set. We have improved a lot on our serve-receive and chemistry the last couple of weeks, but you didn’t really see that so much tonight.”
Live Oak held a 4-1 lead in the final set. But a 10-2 run put Lee in control. Holliday, Robertson, Bell and Coates all made plays in and around the net to help Lee build its lead. LOHS answered with a run to get within three, at 20-17, on a Lee hitting error. An ace by Holliday helped close out the sweep.