Bonnabel 73, Zachary 46
Zachary 5 14 7 20-46
Bonnabel 13 19 24 16-73
SCORING: ZACHARY: Brandon Rodgers 8, Chaun Moore 6, Wayne West 6, Jay Bolde 5, Jeremiah Hollins 3, Michael Stubblefield 2, Jordan DeCuir 2, Dylan Jackson 2; BONNABEL: Will Allen 24, Theo Johnson 22, Tyron Williams 8, Kyshoun James 7, Nomar Dijol 6, Jonathan Powell 2, Torrence Bardell 1.
Catholic 76, St. Paul’s 51
St. Paul’s 10 11 15 15-51
Catholic High 13 22 19 22-76
SCORING: ST. PAUL’S: Evan Seicshnaydre 14, Zack Fenn 14, Dylan Dimitrios 9, Ben Broussard 5, IMatthew Mahoney 4, Colin Thieler 2, Isiah Phillips 2, Blake Davis 1; CATHOLIC HIGH: Kentrell Garnett 24, Ian Cavana 10, Hharlan Hamilton 10, Caleb Warner 10, :London Scott 6, Peyton Worley 4, Dennis Hebert 3.
Records: St. Paul’s 26-10; Catholic 30-3
Dunham 68, Catholic-New Iberia 35
Catholic-New Iberia 0 12 10 13-35
Dunham 18 14 19 17-68
SCORING: CATHOLIC-NEW IBERIA: Trey Amos 19, KK Reno 5, Preston Cestia 3, Tyrone Eugene 2, Javian Willis 2, Trace Williams 2, Sam Trotter 2; DUNHAM: Sal Wilson 21, Carlos Stewart 19, Jace Augustus 17, Henry Hayes 3, Rhett Grier 3, John Melara 3, Chase Augustus 2
3-POINT GOALS: Catholic-New Iberia 6 (Amos 4, Reno, Cestia); Dunham 9 (Wilson 3, J. Augustus 2, Molara, Grier, Hayes, Stewart)
Records: Catholic- New Iberia 14-13; Dunham 20-10
Episcopal 58, Northlake Christian 32
Episcopal 11 13 24 10-58
Northlake Christian 4 6 11 11-32
SCORING: EPISCOPAL: Ricky Volland 22, DJ Morgan 14, Stewart Bonnecaze 6, Kaplain McMains 5, Jack Ter Haar 4, James Jordan 3, Thomas Besselman 2, Jude Forti 2; NORTHLAKE CHRISTIAN: Bill Leahy 14, Tony Walker 11, Kobe Square 3, Christian Weaver 2, Blain Gros 2
3-POINT GOALS: Episcopal 3 (Volland 2, Mcmains); Northlake Christian 2 (Square, Walker)
Records: Episcopal 26-8; Northlake Christian 20-13
Family Christian 74, New Living Word 52
New Living Word 9 12 16 15-52
Family Christian 18 20 20 16-74
SCORING: NEW LIVING WORD: Davian Powers 13, Jacarian Gibson 9, Mariuntage Buggs 8, Anthony Bass 8, Jadarius Johnson 7, Bonnes 5, Antavian Bass 2; FAMILY CHRISTIAN: Tyler Fulgence 25, Adam Mercier 12, Jaylen Johnson 11, Cameron Young 10, Chance Martin 8, Austin Pacheco 4, Tim Carmel 2, Ethan Hubbard 1, Rashod Dedaux 1
3-POINT GOALS: New Living Word 4 (Buggs 2, Bonnes, Anthony Bass); Family Christian 7 (Fulgence 5, Mercier, Pacheco)
Records: Family Christian 27-16
Madison Prep 61, Sophie B. Wright 43
Sophie B. Wright 14 9 9 11-43
Madison Prep 20 14 18 9-61
SCORING: SOPHIE B. WRIGHT: Storey Holmes 13, Gordon Boston 12, Ron James 6, Trevontay Alfred 6, John McColl 3, Santana Johnson 2, Tyrante Jackson 1; MADISON PREP: Elijah Tate 22, Jason Perry 11, Jalen Williams 7, Dezeil Perkins 7, Percy Daniels 5, Seviuhn Turner 5, Jordan Watson 4.
3-POINT GOALS: Wright 5 (Alfred 2, Boston, Mccoll, Holmes); Madison Prep 5 (Tate 2, Turner, Perkins, Williams)
Records: Madison Prep 27-8
Port Allen 59, Lake Arthur 38
Lake Arthur 10 2 11 15-38
Port Allen 14 12 11 22-59
SCORING: LAKE ARTHUR: Dalen Charles 17, Terrell Levins 16, Bryce Robertson 5; PORT ALLEN: Collin Holloway 19, JyRon Allen 19, Tawasky Johnson 13, Elliot McQuillen 3, Kentae Williams 2, Jaylen Knox 2, Chad Holloway 1
3-POINT GOALS: Lake Arthur 3 (Levins 2, Charles); Port Allen 7 (Allen 4, C. Holloway 2, McQuillen)
Records: Port Allen 27-6
University 81, Loyola Prep 42
University 20 15 23 23-81
Loyola Prep 12 6 9 15-42
SCORING: UNIVERSITY: Zaren James 13, Milan Mejia 11, Brock Brown, 9, Terrington Butler 9, Shawn Jones 8, DJ Morton 8, Jeremiah Cook 8, Zach Ismaio 6, TJ Clayton 5, Bryce Brown 4; LOYOLA PREP: Roman Williams 1, Van Batson 9, Lance Waddles 7, Brnadon Williams 6, AJ Taylor 5, Nick Pavlick 4
3-POINT GOALS: U-High 12 (James 3, Mejia 3, Morton 2, Jones, Clayton, Brock Brown, Cook); Loyola Prep 3 (Taylor, Waddles, Williams)
Records: University 28-6
Walker 82, H.L. Bourgeois 59
H.L. Bourgeois 9 15 11 24-59
Walker 14 33 16 19-82
SCORING: H.L. BOURGEOIS: DeAndre Buggage 25, Renard Burdis 8, Tyreke Jenkins 6, Rontrell Holmes 4, Damon Watkins 4, Logan Schwab 3, Somer Lane 2, Jamien Burton 2, Johnathan Charles 2; WALKER: Jaylen Cook 30, Brian Thomas 22, Donald Butler 19, Warren Young 7, Kevin Brady 4
3-POINT GOALS: H.L. Bourgeois 7 (Buggage 5, Jenkins, Schwab); Walker 11 (Cook 8, Thomas 2, Young)
Records: HLB 28-8; Walker 24-7