A matchup of ranked powers from the same neighborhood in North Baton Rouge turned one-sided quickly as Scotlandville blasted Southern Lab 63-18 at Scotlandville on Friday night.
Chance Williams ran for 208 yards and scored twice and the Hornets scored on their first six possessions, on their way to racking up 576 yards of total offense against a Kittens defense that had been allowing only 12 points per game on defense.
Scotlandville (5-0) jumped into the Class 5-A ranking at number 10 this week, sporting an offense that had averaged 53 points per game on the season, and they eclipsed their average early in the third quarter against a Southern Lab (2-3) team that was No.3 this week in the Class 1A poll.
The start of the game was delayed 45 minutes because of a thunderstorm, but that didn’t slow down the Hornets offense.
Williams scored the first of his two touchdowns on the opening drive of the game to get the Hornets rolling. His run through the right side of the line went 14 yards and Scotlandville led 7-0 just more than a minute into the game.
The Hornet defense forced a three-and-out and quickly and the offense needed only two plays to score again. Deondre Bell caught a short pass from Jesse Craig and raced 33 yards for the score to put the Hornets up by 14.
Scotlandville added four more scores before halftime, highlighted by a 51-yard touchdown scamper by Craig and led 41-0 at the break. The Hornets piled up 421 total yards in the half.
Donald Jones returned a fumble 72 yards early in the third quarter for the Hornets to build the lead to 48-0 before the Kittens answered.
Reginald Johnson hauled in a 13-yard pass from Angelo Izzard to get the Kittens on the board midway through the quarter. Sedrick Thomas and LaTrell Pruitt also scored for Southern Lab.
Craig completed 8-of-17 passes for 125 yards and three touchdown. He added 88 yards rushing, drawing praise from Ricard.
“The part of our team that is getting even better is our quarterback,” he said. “ I know he missed some passes today, but I told him that his better days of playing quarterback are in front of him. He has arm ability that not many guys I have ever seen throwing the football have”
And Ricard was also quick to praise his offensive line for being the engine that helps make the offense run.
“I am impressed with our offensive line that creates all those holes,” Ricard said. “We hang our hat on the offensive and defensive line because that is the strong part of our team, and they have been good”