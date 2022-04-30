SULPHUR — Just perfect. And not just because St. Amant pitcher Addison Jackson tossed a perfect game. The second-seeded Gators truly saved their best for last.
Four different St. Amant players hit home runs as the Gators overwhelmed No. 4 West Monroe 10-0 in the Class 5A title game at the Ochsner/LHSAA Softball tournament on Saturday at Frasch Park.
“No … never did I expect this,” St. Amant coach Amy Pitre said. “I absolutely did not expect this with the offensive lineup West Monroe has. They’ve been tough.
“But that is kind of how our playoffs have been. If we beat a team in a close game, we score a lot of runs the second time. Even after we scored the first six runs, it was just win each inning. They did that.”
The victory gives the Gators (31-2) their second 5A title in four years. It also was their 26th victory in a row.
Jackson struck out four. Instead of strikeouts, the junior executed the game plan of assistant coaches Darrell Landry, Mark Maher and John Bentivegna to perfection to obtain perfection.
The fourth-seeded Rebels (27-6) lofted fly balls to the infield and short outfield that Gator fielders handled with ease. It was the second time the teams had played this season. St. Amant beat the Rebels in a 10-inning game at the North DeSoto tournament.
“I warmed up for a long time and focused on what our plan was going to be and I went out and I competed,” Jackson said. “I spun the ball better today than I have all year and I threw harder today than I did all year.”
Jackson also was 2-for-3 at the plate and had one the three two-run home runs the Gators hit in the second inning. It was her 26th of the year. She also had a double.
With two outs in the second, Aralee Beene hit the first SAHS home run to make it 2-0. Jackson and Alix Franklin followed with two-run homers of their own. Franklin’s home run just missed clearing the field’s outer fence to a nearby road.
Samantha Landaiche hit a three-run home run to punctuate the four-run fourth. It was the first career home run for Landaiche.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Landaiche said. “It felt like nothing when I hit it and then it went over.”
All season, Pitre said the Gators have focused on the next game. She always reminded them they were next done yet.
As the St. Amant team left the dugout, Pitre repeated a phrase she yelled three years after the Gators' last title.
“That is it, we are done for this year,” Pitre said.