Before the start of the season, first-year Southern Lab boys basketball coach Harold Boudreaux probably wouldn't have predicted such a bright holiday forecast for his team.
But the Kittens are enjoying plenty of Christmas cheer, winning 10 of their first 12 games and culminating with Wednesday’s 62-53 victory over St. Amant.
“If you would have told me four months ago, when I was still on the fence and didn’t know what I had that we’d be 10-2 at this point, I would have taken it," Boudreaux said. "We need to continue to put in the work. We’ve got to keep getting better.”
Southern Lab made its one-game appearance in the Jacobi Scott Memorial/Walker Christmas Classic a successful one, winning for the fifth time in its past six games.
Six-foot-7 junior forward Tyler Ringgold, the son of Boudreaux, helped Southern Lab gain separation with 10 of his team-high 25 points in the final five minutes of the game. His back-to-back three-point plays increased the Kittens’ lead from 50-47 to 56-47 with 2:48 remaining and his dunk off an assist from Jaren Curry made it 58-48 with 1:31 to go.
“The big kid’s tough inside,” St. Amant coach Travis Uzee, whose team was without three starters. “You may get him a couple of times and then with the length of the game it becomes difficult as a whole to contain him. We had some younger guys out there that hadn’t played a ton this year but did a good job. We just didn’t finish. ... I was pleased with the way we played.”
Southern Lab shot 50% (13 of 26) from the field in the second half and 47% (25 of 53) overall compared to St. Amant’s 36% (15 of 42) for the game.
St. Amant (8-7) trailed 29-24 at halftime. But the Gators, behind Letaviar Crockett, scored the first 10 points after halftime and took a 34-31 lead on a pair of free throws from Brayden Kuriger at the 4:03 mark.
There were three lead changes in the final two minutes of the third period when Southern Lab’s D’Shawn Hunt scored eight of his 12 points to ignite a 9-0 run for a 45-37 lead. Ringgold also contributed a three-point play and Shane Forman tapped in a shot at the buzzer.
Crockett, who led all scorers with 27 points, kept St. Amant within one possession at 50-47 with his fifth 3-pointer at the 4:07 mark. Ringgold scored eight of his team’s final 12 points with D’Loyd Joseph finishing with a putback.
“If this group continues to do the right things and live right, it’s going to fall in the right direction," Boudreaux said.