Plaquemine’s quarterback Devin Butler runs the ball as Istrouma’s defense tries to close in during the match up held at Istrouma High on Friday.

 PHOTO BY APRIL BUFFINGTON

Thursday’s scores

CLASS 5A/4A

Livonia 18, Central Private 7

CLASS 3A and below

Glen Oaks 32, Baker 14

Southern Lab 60, Thrive 0

University 28, Madison Prep 12

West Feliciana 26, Mentorship Academy 0

Statewide

Bogalusa 28, Booker T. Washington 22

Carver 34, John F. Kennedy 20

Catholic-New Iberia 69, Houma Christian 0

Cecilia 31, Opelousas 7

Central Catholic 41, Covenant Christian 6

De La Salle 41, Haynes 0

John Ehret 62, East Jefferson 32

McDonogh (35) 44, Douglass 0

Grand Lake 47, Gueydan 6

Friday’s games

CLASS 5A/4A

Belaire 33, Broadmoor 12

Catholic-BR 48, Ruston 42

Central-BR 35, Walker 28

Dutchtown 42, McKinley 0

Live Oak 38, Denham Springs 31

Plaquemine 52, Istrouma 27

St. Michael 30, Tara 0

Woodlawn at East Ascension, ccd. 

CLASS 3A and below

Albany 63, Lorganger 21

Ascension Catholic 36, East Iberville 7

Catholic-Pointe Coupee 49, Westminster Christian 7

Donaldsonville 54, Patterson 24

Dunham 28, East Feliciana 8

E.D. White 24, Lutcher 21

Episcopal 42, Northeast 0 

Parkview Baptist 44, Brusly 0

Port Allen vs. Capitol, ccd.

St. James 49, Berwick 13

White Castle 53, Ascension Christian 14

Statewide

Amite 58, Independence 0

Arcadia 48, Lincoln Preparatory School 8

Assumption 32, Ellender 28

Breaux Bridge 42, Beau Chene 20

Brother Martin 38, Terrebonne 7

C.E. Byrd 49, Airline 28

Calvary Baptist Academy 57, Plain Dealing 6

Carencro 49, Abbeville 7

Carroll 32, Wossman 16

Cedar Creek 50, Sicily Island 0

DeQuincy 40, LaSalle 0

DeRidder 29, Peabody 28

Destrehan 33, Thibodaux 7

East St. John 54, Central Lafourche 0

Fisher 25, Ecole Classique 6

Hahnville 42, H.l. Bourgeois 17

Hammond 24 Northshore 14

Hannan 30, Jewel Sumner 6

Haughton 27, Captain Shreve 21

Haynesville 39, Northwest 34

Highland Baptist 43, Hanson Memorial 30

Homer 57, Magnolia School of Excellence 8

Huntington 42, Franklin Parish 12

Iowa 41, Westlake 14

Jeanerette 22, Delcambre 0

Jena 44, Buckeye 6

Jonesboro-Hodge 36, D’Arbonne Woods 0

John Curtis 37, Holy Cross 3

Kaplan 59, Crowley 13

Lafayette 23, Southside 20

Lafayette Christian 68, Port Barre 0

Lakeshore 52, Franklinton 0

Leesville 63, Bolton 27

Loreauville 46, West St. Mary 6

Mandeville 38, Saint Paul’s 28

Mangham 42, Ferriday 30

Mansfield 52, Bossier 22

Minden 27, Bastrop 26

New Iberia 49, Comeaux 0

Newman 14, St. Charles Catholic 7

North Caddo 42, Lakeside 0

North DeSoto 40, Evangel Christian 15

North Webster 30, Loyola College Prep 28

Notre Dame 48, Rayne 14

Oberlin 49, East Beauregard 20

Parkway 30, Natchitoches Central 7

Pineville 32, West Ouachita 14

Ponchatoula 49, Fontainebleau 14

Red River 50, Lakeview 20

Riverdale 28, Bonnabel 7

Riverside 48, St. Martin’s 21

Rosepine 50, Pickering 20

Slidell 20, Covington 14

St. Thomas Aquinas 43, Northlake Christian 12

St. Edmund 69, Pine Prairie 6

St. Martinville 36, Erath 28

St. Mary’s 46, Logansport 45

St. Thomas More 63, Northside 0

Sulphur 42, North Vermilion 8

Union Parish 48, Green Oaks 42

Vandebilt Catholic 42, South Terrebonne 22

Vinton 31, Pope John Paul 16

Welsh 35, Lake Arthur 7

West Monroe 23, Ouachita Parish 14

Westgate 33, Teurlings Catholic 27

Warren Easton 39, McMain 0

Saturday's games

Zachary vs. Scotlandville, 3 p.m. Southern's Mumford Stadium

St. Augustine at Shaw, 2 p.m.

Curtis vs. Rummel at Yenni

Kenner Discovery vs. De La Salle at Tad Gormley, 2 p.m.

