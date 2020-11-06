Thursday’s scores
CLASS 5A/4A
Livonia 18, Central Private 7
CLASS 3A and below
Glen Oaks 32, Baker 14
Southern Lab 60, Thrive 0
University 28, Madison Prep 12
West Feliciana 26, Mentorship Academy 0
Statewide
Bogalusa 28, Booker T. Washington 22
Carver 34, John F. Kennedy 20
Catholic-New Iberia 69, Houma Christian 0
Cecilia 31, Opelousas 7
Central Catholic 41, Covenant Christian 6
De La Salle 41, Haynes 0
John Ehret 62, East Jefferson 32
McDonogh (35) 44, Douglass 0
Grand Lake 47, Gueydan 6
Friday’s games
CLASS 5A/4A
Belaire 33, Broadmoor 12
Catholic-BR 48, Ruston 42
Central-BR 35, Walker 28
Dutchtown 42, McKinley 0
Live Oak 38, Denham Springs 31
Plaquemine 52, Istrouma 27
St. Michael 30, Tara 0
Woodlawn at East Ascension, ccd.
CLASS 3A and below
Albany 63, Lorganger 21
Ascension Catholic 36, East Iberville 7
Catholic-Pointe Coupee 49, Westminster Christian 7
Donaldsonville 54, Patterson 24
Dunham 28, East Feliciana 8
E.D. White 24, Lutcher 21
Episcopal 42, Northeast 0
Parkview Baptist 44, Brusly 0
Port Allen vs. Capitol, ccd.
St. James 49, Berwick 13
White Castle 53, Ascension Christian 14
Statewide
Amite 58, Independence 0
Arcadia 48, Lincoln Preparatory School 8
Assumption 32, Ellender 28
Breaux Bridge 42, Beau Chene 20
Brother Martin 38, Terrebonne 7
C.E. Byrd 49, Airline 28
Calvary Baptist Academy 57, Plain Dealing 6
Carencro 49, Abbeville 7
Carroll 32, Wossman 16
Cedar Creek 50, Sicily Island 0
DeQuincy 40, LaSalle 0
DeRidder 29, Peabody 28
Destrehan 33, Thibodaux 7
East St. John 54, Central Lafourche 0
Fisher 25, Ecole Classique 6
Hahnville 42, H.l. Bourgeois 17
Hammond 24 Northshore 14
Hannan 30, Jewel Sumner 6
Haughton 27, Captain Shreve 21
Haynesville 39, Northwest 34
Highland Baptist 43, Hanson Memorial 30
Homer 57, Magnolia School of Excellence 8
Huntington 42, Franklin Parish 12
Iowa 41, Westlake 14
Jeanerette 22, Delcambre 0
Jena 44, Buckeye 6
Jonesboro-Hodge 36, D’Arbonne Woods 0
John Curtis 37, Holy Cross 3
Kaplan 59, Crowley 13
Lafayette 23, Southside 20
Lafayette Christian 68, Port Barre 0
Lakeshore 52, Franklinton 0
Leesville 63, Bolton 27
Loreauville 46, West St. Mary 6
Mandeville 38, Saint Paul’s 28
Mangham 42, Ferriday 30
Mansfield 52, Bossier 22
Minden 27, Bastrop 26
New Iberia 49, Comeaux 0
Newman 14, St. Charles Catholic 7
North Caddo 42, Lakeside 0
North DeSoto 40, Evangel Christian 15
North Webster 30, Loyola College Prep 28
Notre Dame 48, Rayne 14
Oberlin 49, East Beauregard 20
Parkway 30, Natchitoches Central 7
Pineville 32, West Ouachita 14
Ponchatoula 49, Fontainebleau 14
Red River 50, Lakeview 20
Riverdale 28, Bonnabel 7
Riverside 48, St. Martin’s 21
Rosepine 50, Pickering 20
Slidell 20, Covington 14
St. Thomas Aquinas 43, Northlake Christian 12
St. Edmund 69, Pine Prairie 6
St. Martinville 36, Erath 28
St. Mary’s 46, Logansport 45
St. Thomas More 63, Northside 0
Sulphur 42, North Vermilion 8
Union Parish 48, Green Oaks 42
Vandebilt Catholic 42, South Terrebonne 22
Vinton 31, Pope John Paul 16
Welsh 35, Lake Arthur 7
West Monroe 23, Ouachita Parish 14
Westgate 33, Teurlings Catholic 27
Warren Easton 39, McMain 0
Saturday's games
Zachary vs. Scotlandville, 3 p.m. Southern's Mumford Stadium
St. Augustine at Shaw, 2 p.m.
Curtis vs. Rummel at Yenni
Kenner Discovery vs. De La Salle at Tad Gormley, 2 p.m.