It took Catholic 8 minutes to “shake off the rust,” but when it finally got their offense and defense playing in harmony, there was no stopping them.
The third seed forced 20 first-half turnovers and rolled past sixth-seeded St. Paul’s 76-51 in the select Division I quarterfinals on Friday night in the Catholic gym.
With the victory, the Bears (30-3) advance to the semifinals for the third consecutive season, and they will travel to New Orleans next week to face second-seeded St. Augustine.
“At practice all week, we focused on disrupting them and getting them out of their offense, because they can run, and they can shoot 3s well,” said Garnett, who led all scorers with 24 points and five steals. “Coach said if we could stick to the plan, we’d win the game.
“We play off our defense, and that is why we won. I am excited to go to the semifinals, but we have to finish this time.”
It had been 16 days since the Bears had last played, and despite forcing St. Paul’s (26-10) into 10 first-quarter turnovers, they led just 13-10.
An 18-4 run over a 4-minute span late in the second quarter all but put the game on ice early, as they upped the advantage to 35-19 with 42 seconds left before halftime. The exclamation point came on the first play of the second half, as Garnett stole it from Evan Seicshnaydre, drove 50 feet to the other end and slammed one home to put the crowd on its feet.
“We want to be really disruptive on defense, and we felt like the way the game was being played, (St. Paul’s) got us in a rhythm offensively, so we began to trap a bit,” Catholic coach Mark Cascio said. “We didn’t really expect the turnovers to come like that. We thought it would just disrupt their half-court set a little bit.
“That definitely gave us a spark to get some easy baskets and get some momentum coming out of halftime. … We had to shake some rust off with the bye. It was good to get the rust off and get back to our normal routine to go to St. Aug, so we are excited for the challenge.”
In the opening-round victory over Rummel, the Wolves got a combined 51 points from Seicshnaydre and Dylan Dimitrios. On Friday, they scored a total of seven points in the first half and 23 for the game.
“It was very frustrating. We work hard in practice to take care of the ball,” said Dimitrios, a senior who finished his final game with nine points and a team-high five rebounds. “We made silly mistakes. They are definitely a good defensive team, and for the first minute and a half they basically face-guarded me. It’s hard to get open when that happens.”
Seicshnaydre and Zack Fenn tied for the team lead with 14 points apiece, with Fenn going 6 of 9 from the free-throw line. Ian Cavana, Harlan Hamilton and Caleb Warner each scored 10 for the Bears.