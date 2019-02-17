Daniel Truxillo said accepting a job as a teacher-coach at The Church Academy would help jump start his career as a football coach.
Now the 27-year-old former Walker High and University of Arkansas-Monticello football player is focused on jump shots.
Truxillo’s eighth-seeded TCA girls basketball team hosts No. 9 Dunham for a Division III regional playoff game set for 6 p.m. Monday. The game is part of a large schedule of regional playoff games involving local teams.
“This is my first year to coach basketball, and I’ve enjoyed it,” Truxillo said. “When I took the job, I knew football was right up my alley. I’ve got a baby at home, so the time away can be tough. Really, I feel like I have nine more children right now.”
There is another huge story line as the Crusaders (21-11) prepare to play Dunham (15-16), a District 8-2A rival. TCA announced last week that it will close at the end of the school year, ending a notable girls basketball tradition linked to school’s long tenure as Christian Life Academy.
Christian Life has made five LHSAA tourney appearances, winning Class 2A titles in 2003 and 2004, along with a 1A title in 2006. CLA also was the 2A runner-up in 2002.
“These girls have come along way since we started practice in October, and we want keep going as long as we can,” Truxillo said. “With that said, we know this one won’t be easy because we’ve played Dunham before. It was very close.”
TCA and Dunham met on Jan. 22 and the Crusaders won 53-50. Truxillo’s team has just two seniors. Jewel Jones, a 5-foot-8 sophomore, averages 18 points a game. Junior post/wing player Angel Batarseh adds 11.0 per game.
Truxillo was a safety who had his college football career cut short by an injury and then had a sales-related job before working as a substitute teacher at a middle school. The middle school stint sparked his interest in coaching, and he was then hired to be part of former LSU quarterback Marcus Randall’s Church Academy staff last fall.
Truxillo said he hopes to land another coaching job next season. Like his players, he is focused on Dunham and Monday night.
“We are aware of the tradition here and want to add to it,” Truxillo said.
Boys pairings announced Monday
The LHSAA will announce it boys basketball playoff pairings Monday. Coaches will have a time window to dispute power ratings Monday morning.
Once that process is complete, the LHSAA will release its playoff brackets for seven nonselect classes and five select divisions. Before last Friday’s games White Castle (Class 1A), Scotlandville (Division I), University (Division II), Dunham (Division III) and Jehovah-Jireh (Division V) were seeded No. 1 in their class/divisions.