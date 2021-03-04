Titles for two with a University Center view? That is the objective for Division II Liberty and Class 2A Doyle.
The two local defending champions are set for encore performances against familiar Lake Charles area foes Friday as the LHSAA’s Girls Basketball tournament continues.
At 2:30 p.m., two-time defending champion Liberty (22-6), the third seed, takes on No. 1 St. Louis Catholic (28-1) in the Division II final at SLU’s University Center in Hammond. Top-seeded Doyle (28-4) meets No. 3 Lake Arthur (27-4) to close Friday’s four-game finals session.
“It feels good to be back in the finals and good to play close to home,” Doyle coach Samantha White said. “We face an extremely tough and talented opponent in Lake Arthur.
"We played them in the semifinals last year and know what to expect. We need the best, most complete effort.”
Ditto that for Liberty coach Valencia Wilson, whose team faces St. Louis in the title game for the third straight year but with a different lineup.
“I learned three weeks into this season to let this team be who they are,” Wilson said. “It changed my approach to coaching them. They are not the same girls who played the last four years, but they are determined to prove themselves.
“St. Louis is very similar to the last two years. They are an excellent team. I am sure they feel like they have something to prove also.”
Doyle has its duo of SLU signee Presleigh Scott (25 points, 10 rebounds) and Elise Jones (20 points, 6 rebounds).
Jones scored 31 in the Tigers’ semifinal win over Avoyelles Charter. Lake Arthur’s Deonna Brister (19 points, 11 rebounds) is a Nicholls signee.
Liberty is led by guard Haley Franklin (20.1 points per game) and post player Ceara Myers (15.2). Myers led a trio of post players who set the tone in a semifinal win. Myca Trail (17.3 ppg) and Paris Guillory (16.3) are back to lead SLC.
There are common bonds for Doyle and Liberty. Each school also plays a boys quarterfinal Friday. Doyle plays at 4:30 p.m., giving fans/players time to head to Hammond afterwards.
The Liberty boys also play St. Louis at 7 p.m. in Baton Rouge. Both girls are set to drive back for an unusual doubleheader.
The tourney is homecoming for the coaches. Wilson (Capitol) and White (Holden) played in the girls tourney in Hammond in the 2000s.
“I always liked playing there,” White said of SLU arena. “It feels like home.”