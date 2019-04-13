The LHSAA's spring post season kicks into high gear this week with district track meets and district events for boys golf and regional tennis tournaments.
Plaquemine High is the site of the District 6-4A track meet Tuesday. Field events begin at 3:30 p.m. followed by track events at 5:30 p.m.
Four district track meets are scheduled for Wednesday: District 4-5A at Walker High (field events and 4x800 relay at 3:30 p.m., track at 5:30 p.m.), 5-5A at Catholic High (field 3:30 p.m., 4x800 at 4 p.m. and track at 5:30 p.m.), 6-3A at West Feliciana (field at 3 p.m., running at 5:30 p.m.) and 8-2A (field at 4 p.m., track at 6 p.m.).
Only one boys golf district tourney will be hosted locally. Denham Springs-based Greystone Golf and Country Club is the site of Tuesday’s Division I, District 3 tourney for Class 5A schools. Tee times will begin at 11 a.m.
Meanwhile, Catholic High hosts the Division I, Regional II tennis tourney for boys and girls set for Monday-Tuesday at Highland Road Park. St. Michael hosts the Division II, District III boys/girls tourney Monday-Tuesday at Forest Park. University hosts the Division III, Region III tourney Wednesday and Thursday also at Highland Road Park.
Metro Girls Golf
Beaver Creek Golf Course is set to be the site of the Metro Girls Golf tournament at 11 a.m. Monday.
Episcopal’s Riley Heaslip enters the 18-hole tourney with the top 9-hole average of 4.2 strokes over par. Caroline Covington of Denham Springs and Alexis Gonzalez of St. Michael complete the top three threesome that is scheduled to tee off at 11 a.m.
St. Amant Hall of Fame
St. Amant High is accepting applications for its new athletic hall of fame. The first induction class will be honored this fall. The St. Amant Hall of fame is a cooperative effort by the SAHS athletic department and the school's booster club.
Nominees can be former athletes, coaches, an alumnus who distinguished themselves in athletics after graduation, a contributor to the SAHS athletic program or a team that distinguished itself for the Gators.
A nomination form and other guidelines for nominations can be found on the Ascension Parish School System website, www.apsb.org. Nominations will be accepted from April 1 to May 1.
Prep notables
Carroll Lalumandier, the first assignment secretary for the Baton Rouge Area Football Officials Association, died last week. He was 93.
Lalumandier, a long-time employee of a local chemical company, began his work as assignment secretary when the late T.H. “Muddy” Waters served as commissioner of the LHSAA.
• Catholic High seeks a head track and field coach for the 2019-20 school year. This is a full time position with teaching opportunities in physical education and/or social studies available.
Send resumes to Catholic Athletic Director J.P. Kelly at jkelly@CatholicHigh.org.
• Three Zachary High track athletes were honored for signing scholarships last weekend. Sprinter Indya Jackson signed with SLU last fall and she was honored as part of the group.
Boys hurdler L’Jean McKneely and girls throws specialist A’Neseya Dunn both signed with Southern University.