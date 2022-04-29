Episcopal’s baseball team knows the feeling all to well and is determined not to repeat it.
A year ago, the Knights won the opening game in their Division III state regional playoff series, only to get swept the following day at Ascension Episcopal.
“It’s a long series,” Episcopal baseball coach Travis Bourgeois said after the Knights' 4-2 victory on Friday. “We’ve still got a long way to go.”
Fourth-seeded Episcopal found itself trailing by a run and being shut out in the sixth inning by Catholic-New Iberia starter Zach Napier when the Knights scored four times on four hits before fending off a furious rally in the seventh.
The best-of-three series continues at Episcopal at 11 a.m. Saturday where the Knights (20-7) need one win to claim the series. The if-necessary game is scheduled for 2 p.m.
“That’s my team, we tend to play like that, but it’s all about starting pitching,” Catholic-New Iberia coach David Jordan said. “It was great tonight. Everybody felt confident. Once we got around their lineup and saw their top guy (Luke Hill), we felt we were just as good as them, like we belonged here. I’m proud of my kids.”
Episcopal, which had averaged 11 runs during a stretch of eight wins in nine games, had three singles against Napier and had courtesy runner Brody Bailey thrown out at third base for the first out in the fifth. The Knights loaded the bases against Napier (2-5) in the sixth on consecutive singles from Walker Dauzat and Hill and David Cresson was hit by a pitch.
Dauzat scored the tying run on a wild pitch during Bennett Gibson’s plate appearance and Napier was replaced after walking Gibson and throwing 83 pitches with seven strikeouts. Stewart Bonnecaze greeted reliever Landon Courville with a two-run single up the middle of a draw-in infield and Chase Cresson drove in another run with a soft liner to center.
“The first thing is to give credit to Napier,” Bourgeois said. “This is a kid that’s been in big-time environments, so this didn’t faze him. He came right back and challenged our guys. We executed in the sixth inning, got some clutch hits.”
Bonnecaze began the seventh for winning pitcher Brandon Franks and walked the bases loaded with one out. A throwing error led to Catholic’s second unearned run, but reliever William Campbell, twice facing the go-ahead run, got a pair of fly outs to end the game and nail down his first save of the season.
“Last year we learned our lesson,” Bourgeois said. “We won the first game, and we came back on Saturday and got our tails kicked. We’ve been in this position with a win. Now you’ve got to close the door.”