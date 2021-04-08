WATSON — Live Oak High School has used left-handed pitcher Ethan Prescott in a variety of roles this season, and he had no problem stepping into a starting spot in Thursday night District 4-5A game against Walker.
Prescott was in his comfort zone all game as he pitched a three-hitter in sparking the Eagles to an 8-0 win, their second over the Wildcats in three days.
At the plate, Live Oak (24-4, 4-0) pounded out nine hits and got two RBIs apiece from Grant Landry, Luke Coward and Reid Broussard.
“Being a senior, the coaches trust me in a lot of situations,” Prescott said. “This was probably my first start in about a month, and I came out locked in all game.”
Before this week, Walker and Live Oak were both rated among the top five of the LHSAA’s unofficial Class 5A power rankings. Coupled with an 8-4 win at Walker on Tuesday, Live Oak took control of the District 4-5A standings.
Prescott was rarely in trouble as Walker (19-6, 2-2) only had two runners reach second base — one in the fourth inning and one in the sixth.
For the game, Prescott (5-1) threw 98 pitches, including 59 strikes. He walked three, hit one batter and had four strikeouts.
“(Prescott) has been good all year, but he was dominant tonight,” Live Oak coach Jesse Cassard said.
Live Oak took the lead in the second inning with three runs on four hits.
Cowart and Gabe Ellison picked up singles, and Renton Childers’ walk loaded the bases. Broussard bounced a two-out, two-run single into right field, and Blaise Priester followed with an RBI single up the middle.
In the third, Cowart drove in another run with a double off the center field wall. The lead grew to 6-0 in the fourth when Landry delivered a two-run single.
Walker starter Caleb Webb lasted six innings before giving way to Chance Reed in the seventh. Webb threw 104 pitches, and gave up six runs on seven hits. He had eight strikeouts, hit two batters and walked three.
Reed surrendered the final two Live Oak runs. Two singles and a walk loaded the bases, and Brant Smith and Cowart followed with back-to-back sacrifice flies.
“(Walker) has a really good team, one of the better ones we’ve played,” Cassard said. “We saw both of their top arms, and they’re as good as anyone we’ve seen besides Jack Walker (of Barbe). We scored 16 runs in the two games, so our hitters have been locked in.”